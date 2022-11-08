Hailey Bieber shares stunning blush hack

Hailey Bieber has shared a stunning new blush hack.

The rhode skin founder is renowned for her flawless complexion.

The 25-year-old typically uses a small amount of concealer and blush to achieve a healthy glow.

To achieve the look, Hailey mixes her rhode Barrier Restore Cream with a liquid blush of her choice.

Mixing the two products will soften the harshness of the colour, and allows for a more buildable effect.

Here are some of our favourite liquid blushes:

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Lightwand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Wand comes in two shades: Peachgasm and Pinkgasm.

The shade Pinkgasm went viral after Madison Beer revealed it helped her to achieve her signature rosy cheeks.

Buy it here for €36.

NARS Liquid Blush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NARS Cosmetics (@narsissist)

This liquid blush effortlessly glides on skin for a lasting, natural-looking glow.

It has a uniquely buildable and blendable formula that allows you to create your perfect cheek colour by using anywhere from one drop to a full pump.

This product, especially the shade Orgasm, is also very popular and is often sold-out.

Buy it here for €35.

RARE Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

The Rare Beauty Liquid Blush also went viral on TikTok, and it is almost impossible to get your hands on.

The weightless liquid blush works to soothe, comfort and nourish the skin, and it has a long-lasting formula that blends and builds colour easily.

You can buy it here for €22.

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Liquid Lights Pink Lite Blush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sculpted by Aimee (@sculptedbyaimee)

Sculpted by Aimee’s Liquid Lights Pink Lite Blush is a glowing soft pink blush that leaves skin looking bright and dewy.

The vegan-friendly and cruelty-free product is buildable and blendable, and will leave your cheeks looking super pretty.

Buy it here for €14.

NYX Sweet Cheeks Tint

Beauty gurus have been raving about this super affordable blush!

The NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint in the shade Baby Doll gives your cheeks a gorgeous glow, and has buildable coverage. You can buy it here for €11.