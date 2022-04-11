Hailey Bieber shares her ‘fast’ and ‘lazy’ skincare and makeup routine

Hailey Bieber has shared her “fast” and “lazy” skincare and makeup routine.

The 25-year-old model took to TikTok to break down her beauty regime, as she teased her upcoming ‘Rhode Beauty’ line.

She captioned the clip: “Here’s my fast lazy makeup routine and skin prep. And yes, rhode is coming soon🤍”

Hailey’s routine starts with a few sprays of the Biologique Recherche face mist, followed by a serum and moisturiser from her brand, which she promised is launching “really, really soon”.

After finishing her skincare routine, the model began her makeup with the Kosas concealer, the Olio-E-Osso blush stick in Apricot, a discontinued Marc Jacobs highlighter, and a Milk Makeup eyebrow gel.

She then added some Kosas powder on her T-zone, overlined her lips with a Make Up Forever pencil, popped on a lip balm from Image Skincare, and curled her eyelashes.

Check out her tutorial below:

@haileybieber Had to do this in 2 parts because I’m bad at Tik Tok. Here’s my fast lazy makeup routine and skin prep. And yes, rhode is coming soon🤍 ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] – Elliot Van Coup