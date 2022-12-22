Goss.ie’s favourite beauty products of 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, the Goss.ie team are taking a look back on some of our favourite beauty products of the year.

From award-winning makeup and skincare products, to game-changing haircare products and gorgeous perfumes, we’ve compiled a list of beauty bits we kept reaching for over the past 12 months.

Take a look:

Makeup

Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter

Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter is one of our all-time favourite beauty products.

The bestselling and award-winning product blurs, smooths and illuminates your skin to give you the ultimate glow.

You can wear it by itself for a natural look, mix it with your foundation for some extra glow, or wear it on top of your foundation as a highlighter.

Shop the product for €44 here.

YSL Touche Éclat Le Teint Foundation

The YSL Touche Éclat Le Teint Foundation is another must-have product if you’re looking for a natural, healthy glow.

This is the brand’s bestselling foundation, which offers up to 24 hour breathable coverage for a truly weightless feel, and 24 hour hydration for a long-lasting, flawless finish.

It also includes SPF 22 for every day skin protection.

Shop this product for €44 here.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Loose Powder Translucent

This award-winning powder from IT Cosmetics is designed to help instantly erase the appearance of pores and imperfections, giving you the most flawless complexion.

It is infused with Bye Bye Pores Optical Blurring Technology, plus anti-aging, skin-loving ingredients – including silk, hydrolyzed collagen, antioxidants and peptides.

The talc-free, translucent shade won’t settle into lines or pores, and it delivers a beautiful, shine-free finish!

Shop this fabulous product for €30 here.

Sculpted By Aimee’s Brighten Up Concealer

Our very own Aimee Connolly is the founder of one of our favourite beauty brands – Sculpted By Aimee.

One of her best-loved products is the Brighten Up Concealer, which blurs and brightens while boosting skin health.

It is perfect for hiding discolouration and signs of fatigue under the eyes, and is available in 16 shades.

Shop the concealer for €16 here.

Urban Decay’s Up All Night Setting Spray

If you haven’t tried this setting spray yet, you NEED to.

The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray gives your makeup serious staying power.

The product will help keep your makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours, so you’ll always find it in our handbags.

Shop the product for €32 here.

Benefit’s Bad Gal Gang Mascara

Looking to add some volume and drama to your lashes? Then you need to get your hands on Benefit’s Bad Gal Gang Mascara.

It’s brush is designed to reach from root-to tip and corner-to-corner of upper and lower lashes for big volume and 360 reach.

The mascara is also smudge-proof and water-resistant, meaning it won’t budge!

Shop the Bad Gal Gang Mascara for €29 here.

Mrs Glam Showstopper Palette

Another product on our list created by a talented Irish makeup artist is the Mrs Glam Showstopper Palette by Michelle Regazzoli-Stone.

The stunning palette, created in collaboration with BPerfect Cosmetics, includes eyeshadows, blush, highlighters and a bronzer.

Whether you’re looking to create a natural makeup look or opting for something more glitzy and glam, this palette has everything you need.

Shop it for €39.95 here.

Sculpted By Aimee’s Liquid Lights Liquid Highlighter

The Sculpted By Aimee Liquid Lights Liquid Highlight will give your skin the ultimate glow.

The Gilded Glow shade is a gorgeous Champagne Gold highlight, that you can put underneath, mixed in with, or on top of your foundation.

You can also wear the product alone to illuminate your natural skin.

Shop it for €14 here.

Bellamianta x Paddy McGurgan Bronze Sculpting Balm

World renowned makeup artist Paddy McGurgan teamed up with Bellamianta earlier this year to create a gorgeous collection.

One of our favourite products from the collection is the Bronze Sculpting Balm, which helps you create the perfect contoured look.

It is buildable and super easy to blend, and has helped us achieve that snatched look this year.

Shop it for €22 here.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lipstick and Liner

Charlotte Tilbury has created the perfect nude lip combo.

The Pillow Talk Lip Kit comes with the bestselling nude-pink Pillow Talk Lipstick and Lipliner.

Shop the lip kit for €49 here.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in the shade Fu$$y

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is filled with incredible products, but the one we can’t live without is the Gloss Bomb.

It comes in six stunning shades, including the viral Hot Chocolit, but our personal fave is the Fu$$y shade.

This gloss will leave your lips looking super shiny and kissable, as Rihanna herself said: “I made it because I wanted the girls to get kissed more.”

Shop it for €19 here.

NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush

The Orgasm Liquid Blush from NARS went viral earlier this year, and we totally understand why.

The sheer peachy pink shade has a golden shimmer, creating a beautiful natural-looking glow.

It also contains Monoi and Tamanu oils, to give your skin some extra moisture and resilience.

Shop the product for €35 here.

Skincare/Lip Care

Image’s Daily Matte Moisturiser

This was one of our most-used moisturisers of the year.

Not only does it hydrate your skin, but it also protects it from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays as it contains SPF 30.

Image’s Daily Matte Moisturiser also absorbs excess oils, leaving your skin with a matte, shine-free finish – making it an excellent makeup base.

Shop it for €52.50 here.

Weleda Skin Food

Models Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Hailey Bieber, Spice Girl star Victoria Beckham, actress Priyanka Chopra, and singer Selena Gomez are all huge fans of Weleda Skin Food.

The ultra-rich cream is formulated to offer the very best for tight, dry and cracked skin in need of a little extra care.

The nourishing cream is packed with plant extracts and essential oils, and iteeply moisturises to treat dry skin.

Shop it for €10.50 here.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Beauty gurus swear by the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, and so do we!

The luxury skincare product does it all – it nourishes as a balm, easily removes makeup as a cleansing oil and hydrates as a cleansing milk.

The balm is made up of essential oils such as lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus, which gives the product a spa-like scent.

It also contains rose and mimosa waxes with elderberry, starflower and optimega oils to soothe, smooth, and hydrate the skin.

Shop the product for €58 here.

Dermalogica’s Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Calling all fellow dry skinned gals: This product is an absolute game-changer.

The Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid from Dermalogica will immediately flood your skin with hydration, replenish from within, and help prevent future hydration evaporation.

Apply a few drops to your skin first thing in the morning for all-day hydration, or pop some on just before bed and let it work it’s magic overnight. Thank us later.

Shop this product for €69 here.

Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask

Treat your skin to this amazing Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask from Kiehl’s – you won’t regret it.

The rich and creamy face mask is formulated with Avocado Fruit Extract, Avocado Oil and Evening Primrose Oil.

It will leave your skin feeling nourished, soft and replenished.

Shop the mask for €40 here.

NUXE Reve De Miel Honey Lip Care Oil

We love a good lip oil, and this new Reve De Miel one from NUXE is incredible.

Not only is the packaging super cute (look at the honeycomb lid!), but it also hydrates and nourishes your lips – leaving them feeling lucious.

Despite being made with honey, this clear lip oil is completely non-sticky, and you can wear it alone or over a lipstick.

Shop the product for €15.90 here.

Perfumes

YSL’s Libre Perfume

This perfume is simply to die for.

It combines the burning sensuality of the orange blossom flowers from Morocco with the aromatic boldness of lavender from France.

Crafted by master perfumers Anne Flipo and Carlos Benaïm, YSL’s Libre is described as a timeless grand floral scent.

Buy it for €99 here.

Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt Perfume

You can’t go wrong with a Jo Malone perfume, and this Wood Sage & Sea Salt scent was one of our favourites this year.

It is composed of ambrette seed, sea salt and sage, along with red algae and grapefruit. Devine.

Shop the perfume from €62 – €124 here.

Mugler Alien Eau De Parfum

This much-loved perfume has been one of our favourites for years.

Mugler’s Alien Eau De Parfum is described as “the ultimate expression of femininity wrapped in a veil of sensuality”.

It has a powerful floral scent of jasmine linked to woody and amber notes.

Shop the iconic scent for €73 here.

Hair Care

The Smooth Stick

If you have annoying baby hairs and flyaways, you need to invest in a Smooth Stick.

Created by Irish TikTok star Aine Kennedy, the hair taming wand has taken the beauty world by storm this year.

Not only does it tame your hair, it is also enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E which helps to nourish and hydrate hair.

Shop this game-changing product for €14.99 here.

King Hair & Beauty’s Gold Dust Luxury Dry Shampoo

This incredible Irish product featured in Vogue Magazine, and it is definitely worth the hype.

King Hair & Beauty by Samantha King has created an amazing luxury dry shampoo that gives your hair that ”just washed freshness” every time.

Unlike most dry shampoos that are sprayed onto the scalp, Gold Dust is gently tapped through the foam applicator into the oily strands of the hair – making it kind to hair and scalp with its precise application.

Shop this product for €12.95 here.

Colour WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

The Color WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is a heat-activated, anti-humidity spray designed for all hair types.

The vegan and cruelty free hair mist acts as an invisible waterproof cloak over the hair, seeking to repel moisture and minimise the look of flyaways.

The bestselling product promotes long-lasting sleek and glass-like hair.

Shop the mist PLUS a free mini Dream Filter for €32 here.

Andrew Fitzsimons Repair Leave-in Conditioner for Damaged Hair

Andrew Fitzsimons, who hails from Dublin, is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand hairstylists – with a client list that includes huge a-list celebrities like Megan Fox and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

He launched his own haircare brand earlier this year, and we are obsessed.

One of our favourite products from the range is the Restoring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner – which combines multiple products in one to refine your haircare routine and help restore, protect, and strengthen your hair.

Shop the vegan and cruelty free product for €14.99 here.