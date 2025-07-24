Goss Glam Must Haves: Our Top Beauty Favourites For July

It’s that time of the month again when we have had a look through our skincare and make-up collections.

From brightening serums to SPFs to palettes, we’ve assembled a list of the best summer products.

These picks will not only help you feel fresh and rejuvenated but also keep you glowing through the changing weather – while protecting that skin barrier!

Here are our favourite products for this month:

Catrice – Glam & Doll False Lashes Mascara

Why we love it

Volumizing affects: Effortlessly creates dramatic eye looks making your lashes look long and intense.

Ella & Jo – Invisible SPF Mist

Why we love it

Super lightweight: This convenient mist is quick and easy to use with a non-greasy finish.

This convenient mist is quick and easy to use with a non-greasy finish. Can be applied under make up: It can be sprayed under and over makeup too, all the while ensuring protection from the sun.

It can be sprayed under and over makeup too, all the while ensuring protection from the sun. Smells amazing: This SPF not only feels amazing on your skin, but has fruit extracts of Goji and Açaí berries.

L’Oréal – True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum

Why we love it

Nice blend of skincare and make-up: This innovative formula combines the benefits of a skincare serum with the radiance and coverage of a foundation.

Sculpted by Aimee – Bare Basics Palette

Why we love it

Multi-purpose: This palette can help you create loads of stunning looks ranging from daytime, date-night to evening.

Image – Iluma Intense Brightening Serum

Why we love it

So illuminating: This Serum helps to brighten your skin with its botanical ingredients, helping to reduce the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots.

Pestle & Mortar – Pure Hyaluronic Acid

Why we love it

Super hydrating: This product instantly plumps up the skin, locks in moisture and reveals a smooth and hydrated complexion.

