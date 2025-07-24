Goss Glam Must Haves: Our Top Beauty Favourites For July

It’s that time of the month again when we have had a look through our skincare and make-up collections.
From brightening serums to SPFs to palettes, we’ve assembled a list of the best summer products.
These picks will not only help you feel fresh and rejuvenated but also keep you glowing through the changing weather – while protecting that skin barrier!
Here are our favourite products for this month:
Catrice – Glam & Doll False Lashes Mascara
Why we love it
- Volumizing affects: Effortlessly creates dramatic eye looks making your lashes look long and intense.
- Curved elastomer brush: This brush hits each individual lash and covers it with deep-black pigment in just one application.
- Smudge-resistant and clump-free finish: There are no worries of panda eyes with this product.
Ella & Jo – Invisible SPF Mist
Why we love it
- Super lightweight: This convenient mist is quick and easy to use with a non-greasy finish.
- Can be applied under make up: It can be sprayed under and over makeup too, all the while ensuring protection from the sun.
- Smells amazing: This SPF not only feels amazing on your skin, but has fruit extracts of Goji and Açaí berries.
L’Oréal – True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum
Why we love it
- Nice blend of skincare and make-up: This innovative formula combines the benefits of a skincare serum with the radiance and coverage of a foundation.
- So blendable: This sheer formula is able to easily blend on to a variety of skintones, leaving skin with a naturally luminous finish.
- Perfect summer skin: For those minimal make up days, this product leaves your skin looking fresh and glowy.
Sculpted by Aimee – Bare Basics Palette
Why we love it
- Multi-purpose: This palette can help you create loads of stunning looks ranging from daytime, date-night to evening.
- Suitable for various skin tones: The shades are so flattering for all skin tones and skin types.
- The perfect travel companion: Not only is this compact super cute, it’s perfect for traveling and being on the go.
Image – Iluma Intense Brightening Serum
Why we love it
- So illuminating: This Serum helps to brighten your skin with its botanical ingredients, helping to reduce the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots.
- Very Soothing: With its brightening botanicals, vitamin C and bearberry leaf extract it delivers a fading effect to sun-damaged, blemish-marked and sensitive or redness-prone skin.
- Promotes an even skin tone: The silky texture of the serum sinks in quickly to give the skin a hydrated, dewy finish.
Pestle & Mortar – Pure Hyaluronic Acid
Why we love it
- Super hydrating: This product instantly plumps up the skin, locks in moisture and reveals a smooth and hydrated complexion.
- No sticky residue: It glides onto the skin and sinks straight in, without leaving a tacky trace.
- Natural ingredients: Perfect for sensitive skin, this serum is formulated with plant-based supporting ingredients.