Everyone is loving this mini Longchamp dupe from Dunnes

Everyone is currently loving the mini longchamp dupe from Dunnes Stores!

In the world of fashion, a designer bag can be a coveted item, but sometimes the price tag can make even the most devoted fashionista hesitate.

Enter Dunnes Stores, an Irish retail favourite, which has recently caught the attention of shoppers with an affordable, stylish alternative to the iconic Longchamp Le Pliage mini bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clodagh Lawlor • (@clodaghlawlormusic)

Affordable, practical, and chic, the mini Longchamp dupe from Dunnes is quickly becoming a must-have in wardrobes across the country.

The original bags go for around €135 from Brown Thomas, with the mini one’s being priced from €90.

However, the “dupe” from Dunnes will come in at just €15, and the mini one will set you back only €10.

Known for its high-quality yet affordable fashion offerings, the retailer has released a dupe that mimics the beloved mini Longchamp style, offering a similar aesthetic at a fraction of the cost.

The bag features the same sleek, foldable design with a similar durable nylon exterior and leather handles that make the Le Pliage bags so recognizable.