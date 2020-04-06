Home Beauty Ellie Kelly reveals how she’s been doing home manicures during isolation

Ellie Kelly reveals how she’s been doing home manicures during isolation

This doesn't look too hard!

By
Bronagh Healy
-
Popular Irish influencer Ellie Kelly has shared how she manicures her nails at home – while isolating during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty guru posted a quick, 1-minute video on how she is keeping her nails fresh without a salon.

Some of the steps involve priming the nails, using a base coat, using a UV lamp and finishing with cuticle oil.

 

I AM NOT A NAIL TECH❌🙅🏽‍♀️😂!!! & this video is also out of focus as-well so emmm yep😂 & I also bit open my bottle of top coat because it was stuck oops😂😂😂 I was changing my nail colour last night & just thought I’d squish it into a little 1 min clip because I find it V relaxing watching nail videos🤯😆.. This is how iv been handling my iddy biddy nails at home over the past while😀 & I also find it sooo therapeutic🙏🏼💆🏽‍♀️ everything is from @the_manicure_company 🙂🤍 #ek #elliekelly #nails #themanicurecompany #gelpolish #athome #diynails #red

Although she warned that she is not a professional nail technician, the end result is fab.

Ellie wrote: “I AM NOT A NAIL TECH❌🙅🏽‍♀️😂!!! & this video is also out of focus as-well so emmm yep😂 & I also bit open my bottle of top coat because it was stuck oops😂😂😂”

“I was changing my nail colour last night & just thought I’d squish it into a little 1 min clip”

 

The YouTube sensation also revealed that watching nail tutorials relaxes her and that she even finds it therapeutic.

“I find it V relaxing watching nail videos🤯😆..”

“This is how iv been handling my iddy biddy nails at home over the past while😀 & I also find it sooo therapeutic🙏🏼💆🏽‍♀️,” she added.

