Ellie Kelly reveals how she’s been doing home manicures during isolation

Popular Irish influencer Ellie Kelly has shared how she manicures her nails at home – while isolating during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Taking to Instagram, the beauty guru posted a quick, 1-minute video on how she is keeping her nails fresh without a salon.
Some of the steps involve priming the nails, using a base coat, using a UV lamp and finishing with cuticle oil.
I AM NOT A NAIL TECH❌🙅🏽♀️😂!!! & this video is also out of focus as-well so emmm yep😂 & I also bit open my bottle of top coat because it was stuck oops😂😂😂 I was changing my nail colour last night & just thought I’d squish it into a little 1 min clip because I find it V relaxing watching nail videos🤯😆.. This is how iv been handling my iddy biddy nails at home over the past while😀 & I also find it sooo therapeutic🙏🏼💆🏽♀️ everything is from @the_manicure_company 🙂🤍 #ek #elliekelly #nails #themanicurecompany #gelpolish #athome #diynails #red
Although she warned that she is not a professional nail technician, the end result is fab.
The YouTube sensation also revealed that watching nail tutorials relaxes her and that she even finds it therapeutic.
