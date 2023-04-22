Earth Day 2023: 5 Sustainable Irish Beauty Brands To Try

Earth Day is on April 22, which means now is a great time to start using more sustainable beauty brands.

It’s important to take steps to try to help the environment, no matter how big or small.

These five Irish sustainable beauty brands are a great place to look if you’re having trouble getting started.

Take a look:

The Clean Beauty Edit

Founded in 2018 and based in Dublin, The Clean Beauty Edit is a conscious beauty and wellness retailer committed to promoting love, respect and compassion for Mother Earth.

The company partners closely with brands who share their commitment to good health so they can give customers the best in cruelty-free, ethical and sustainable beauty.

The Clean Edit specialises in organic, vegan and sustainable products from the best international brands.

Their hydrating foundation is clean and non-toxic. Buy it here for €62.

The Burren Perfumery

The Burren Perfumery is a natural scent and skincare company that has a wide range of popular soaps, serums, perfumes and lotions.

They are a small family company run at a small scale with a wonderful local staff. Their aim is to be better than the best of the large brands in the quality of their products.

Their Wild Rose eau de parfum is a rare and entirely natural take on the rose and is completely sustainable, holding scents of rose, soft honey, Sandalwood, beeswax and green freshness.

Buy it here for €130.

Oxmantown Skincare

Oxmantown Skincare is a natural, ethical and environmentally friendly skincare company based in Stoneybatter, Dublin.

All of their products are handmade locally in small batches using high quality, natural, organic and active botanical ingredients to ensure customers the freshest and finest products.

Each product is handcrafted with essential vitamins and minerals to restore the skin to its optimum health, while giving customers a refreshing and enjoyable experience.

Their pink clay exfoliating face mask nourishes and brightens the skin for a fresh and smooth complexion. Buy it here for €23.

Daughters of Flowers

Daughters of Flowers describes their company as “an ode to the simple beauty of plants, an honouring of slow and traditional processes.”

Their grassroots botanical studio is dedicated to creating nourishing herbal offerings in small batches, each step created by their own hands.

From their small studio on the southwest coast of Ireland, they make botanically infused skin, hair and body care products, along with hand blended teas.

Each and every product they create is cruelty-free and contains no artificial ingredients or manufactured colours. In addition, all of their honey and beeswax comes from a local Irish family homestead.

Their Titania Soothing Facial Serum nourishes and balances sensitive skin. Buy it here for €12.

The Nature of Things

Benoit Nicol founded The Nature of Things after he worked with a French producer of natural extracts and discovered the wonders of the world of natural oils and the positive effects they can have on our everyday lives.

Benoit used everything he learned to create a brand that celebrates the best quality natural oils and shares the potentialities of their life enhancing features.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything they do ⁠— they only source from producers who have a genuine passion for distilling top quality oils and a proven record of sustainable practices.

They are also committed to sustainable packaging and supporting other organisations that help to protect the environment.

Their Bergamot Essential Oil is the ideal sustainable oil to freshen a room — buy it here for €17.