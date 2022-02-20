Dupes for Charlotte Tilbury’s sold-out Pinkgasm blush

Charlotte Tilbury’s bestselling blush ‘Pinkgasm‘ is almost impossible to get your hands on.

The product went viral after Madison Beer revealed it helped her to achieve her signature rosy cheeks, and has been regularly selling out since.

We’ve found some similar gorgeous, glowy blushes to try out. Take a look:

NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush

This liquid blush effortlessly glides on skin for a lasting, natural-looking glow.

It has a uniquely buildable and blendable formula that allows you to create your perfect cheek colour by using anywhere from one drop to a full pump.

This product is also very popular and is often sold-out, but it’s currently available on LookFantastic here.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Yacht Lyfe

This longwear cream-to-powder highlighter stick is weightless, blendable, and LIVES to be layered.

It comes in 10 gorgeous shades, but the one most similar to Pinkgasm is the shade Yacht Lyfe.

This gorgeous product is just €24 in Boots here.

NYX Sweet Cheeks Tint

Beauty gurus have been raving about this €11 dupe!

The NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint in the shade Baby Doll gives your cheeks a gorgeous glow, and has buildable coverage. You can buy it in Boots here.