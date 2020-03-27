Dublin salon offering Leaving Cert students the ULTIMATE makeover

Top Dublin hair salon Zero One are offering the ultimate prize for a Leaving Cert student.
With students now forced to stay home instead of studying for exams in schools, the celebrity-loved salon has launched a new competition, ahead of debs season.
The lucky winner will bag themselves a full hair make Over (including @showponyhairextensions if required), a complimentary Dress Styling Service by the amazing @lauramullettstylist, as well as a Makeup session, plus Online Tutorials and Study Guides from RevisionCourses.ie.
