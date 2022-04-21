Celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge reveals how he achieved Maura Higgins’ wet-hair look for Coachella

Celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge has revealed how he achieved Maura Higgins’ wet-hair look for Coachella.

The Irish Love Island star jetted off to Los Angeles last week to attend the star-studded music festival in California, and she nailed her festival looks.

For day one, Maura wore a long, red wig and for day two, she stepped out in a gorgeous blonde, wavy wig.

The wet-hair look is one of the hottest beauty trends for summer 2022, and Maura’s hairstylist has now shared the product he uses to achieve the look.

Carl explained: “I prepped this wig the day before by washing & conditioning & towel dried the hair.”

“I then used the most important product for the look – I saturated the hair in @colorwowhair Dream Coat Curly. I scrunched this into the hair and left to dry in the sun & it gave the perfect effortless texture.”

You can get the Color Wow Dream Coat Curly for €29.45 here.