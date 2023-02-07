Celebrity hair stylist reveals how he achieved Megan Fox’s gorgeous Grammys look

Megan Fox was one of the many famous faces who attended the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night.

The actress attended the awards show, which took place in Los Angeles, alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple also attended a pre-Grammys party on Saturday night, and Megan looked super glam for the occasion.

The Jennifer’s Body star stunned in a red corset style dress, and her hair was styled in Hollywood waves.

Celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who hails from Dublin, has since revealed how he achieved this look on Megan.

Keep reading to read his step-by-step tutorial…

Spray AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner from roots to end on damp hair to prep for heat styling. Take the Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray and spray once again on damp hair for ultimate hold. Take a blow drier and begin to blow dry the hair with a round brush for volume. Section off the strands and spray Andrew Fitzsimons Hard Strong Hold Hairspray on each before curling the whole head in one direction from left to right, this will start to give you that old Hollywood glam. Once hair is all curled, brush out and tease each section until you reach the desired shape that you want, then secure the look with the Hard Strong Hold Hairspray. Polish off the style with shine by spraying the Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray for glossy, glam waves.