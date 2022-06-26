Celebrities are loving this new skin-boosting treatment

Profhilo is a new skin-boosting treatment that celebrities are loving right now.

The first-of-its-kind treatment helps to rejuvenate tired, dull skin by injecting hyaluronic acid into it.

The popular anti-aging and hydrating treatment also addresses skin laxity and loss of collagen.

Aesthetic Medical practitioner Dr. Ninnette De Klerk from South William Street Clinic & Spa in Dublin tells Goss.ie: “Profhilo is suitable for all skin types. No matter your age, if you are trying to combat signs of ageing or invest in a preventive anti-ageing treatment, the Profhilo skin booster is a fantastic way to improve your complexion.”

“Patients in their 60’s will see an improvement in their complexion, although not as significant as in younger patients. Younger patients definitely see a more significant ‘Glow’ with Profhilo.”

“Profhilo can also be used to treat skin laxity on different areas of the body like the

abdomen and upper arms.”

The Profhilo skin booster can help treat ageing, dehydration, fine lines, sagging skin, and an uneven tone. It is performed by 10 carefully placed injections into the skin, and is considered relatively painless.

It typically takes 4 to 6 weeks to see the full effect since the treatment injected requires some time to spread and trigger collagen and elastin production within the skin.

Two courses of the treatment will set you back €750 at South William Street Clinic & Spa. It is recommended you wait six months after the two-part course before getting a maintenance treatment.