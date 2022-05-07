’90s hair trends have made a major comeback this year, and butterfly clips are the must-have accessory of the summer.

They were first made famous by celebs such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Hilary Duff, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the ’90s and early 2000s, and they have since made their way back onto red carpet events.

Earlier this week, singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo stole the show at the 2022 Met Gala with her glitzy look, which she accessorized with some huge purple butterflies clipped into her hair.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are just some of the other famous faces who have rocked the butterfly clip trend in recent months.

Celebrity hairstylist and Scünci ambassador Laura Polko recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about the hair trend, and explained the best way to style the clips.

She told the magazine: “I personally love when you take little one-inch sections and twist the hair back and around the head, and place the clips strategically on either side of your part.”

Laura added: “You can also mismatch colours, keep it in sync on either side of the head, keeping pieces poking out if you want, or you can use it more as decoration for a side braid and give it some extra life.”

“I’ve also seen people using it around the front, similarly to snap clips, but more for the fun of it as opposed to the hold.”

Looking to hop on this hair trend? Keep reading to see our top picks of cute and affordable butterfly clips.