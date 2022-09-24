Bonnie Ryan shares dupe for Hailey Bieber’s rhode peptide lip treatment

Bonnie Ryan has shared a dupe for Hailey Bieber’s rhode peptide lip treatment.

The Rhode product comes in three scents: unscented, salted caramel and watermelon slice, is supposed to give a hydrating, plumping effect and can be worn day or night, and under or over lip products.

Unfortunately, it’s not available to those of us who live in Europe.

However, Bonnie Ryan has found a dupe for the product, which looks just as stunning and comfortable.

Taking to TikTok on Friday, the influencer said: “I’ve found the best dupe ever for the Hailey Bieber Rhode lip. You can’t get it in Europe, so this is what you need.”

She then introduced her followers to Dripping Gold’s The Do-Over Hydrating Lip Oil.

The lip oil boasts a “non-sticky, non-greasy texture”.

The product is made with macadamia nut seed oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E, which will keep your lips super hydrated and nourished.

You can purchase The Dew-Over Hydrating Lip Oil here.

As Bonnie said, “You’re welcome.”