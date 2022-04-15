Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze are hosting their biggest ever sale on their best-selling tan

We’ve got some seriously good news for fake tan lovers…

Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze are hosting their biggest ever sale on their best-selling products, and you certainly don’t want to miss it.

Due to new DHA regulations coming into effect on April 22, 2022, both brands have slashed the prices of their stock – meaning you can get your favourite tan formulas for less.

While stocks last, tanning lotions, mousses, and liquids are reduced to as little as £5/€5 for Iconic Bronze.

Tan lovers can also use code 2FOR10 at checkout to get two bottles of Bellamianta online for £10/€10.

These offers won’t be around for long, and with products expected to sell out in the coming days, we’d start shopping sooner rather than later.

To avail of these deals on select lines only, shop online at www.bellamianta.com and www.iconicbronze.ie.

For those confused by the EU’s new regulation regarding products that contain DHA, we’ve explained it below.

From April 22, brand owners will no longer be permitted to sell products containing more than 10% of DHA (Dihydroxyacetone), the active ingredient in tanning products that gives users that dark colour.

DHA is a natural ingredient derived from sugar cane that reacts with the amino acids on your skin to give a gorgeous bronzed glow.

At present, some of Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze’s darker formulas contain more than 10% DHA, which means they can no longer be sold past April 22.

Tanning brands across the EU have had to reformulate all their products to adhere to the new regulation, but the owner of Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze has reassured fans there’s no need to fear the loss of your favourite deep, dark shades.

Owner and founder Linda Stinson has revealed their shades Medium, Dark and Ultra/Extra Dark have been reformulated and will be available for purchase over the coming weeks.

Both brands have researched and reformulated their self-tanning products over the last 18 months to include new skin-loving ingredients to continue providing that luscious, bronzed hue they are most loved for.

The current formulas for both brands will still be available until April 22, while stocks last, with the newly reformulated products arriving online and on shelves after this date.

Linda said: “At Bellamianta & Iconic Bronze, we have taken this change in regulations as a stepping stone for both brands to move further onto our next passion project and something we have been working on in the background for years – Skincare.”

“At Bellamianta, skincare has and will continue to be at the forefront of our products. All of our products are vegan, cruelty-free, PETA approved, alcohol-free, and free of all other GMOs, sulphates and toxins.”

The brand also said their reformulated products will be “even better than they currently are” as they boast supercharged DHA and tan enhancers to make sure you continue to get the same glow.

On top of that, they’ve been enhanced with new skin-loving ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, Ginkgo biloba extract, and Witch Hazel extract.