Beauty gurus are raving about this €49 lip balm

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The Tom Ford Balm Frost is the latest beauty product to go viral on TikTok.

The €49 product is a moisturising, pearlescent balm that mimics the look of bright sun glittering on crystalline snow.

The super shimmery, pale pink balm hydrates your lips while also treating them to the ultimate light show.

The lip balm, which is currently sold out in Brown Thomas, is pretty pricey – but is it worth the money?

According to beauty gurus – yes it is.

Check out some reviews below:

@mikaylanogueira

A $58 LIP BALM??? 🤔 #makeup #beauty #ForzaHorizon5GO #roborockrun

♬ original sound – Mikayla Nogueira

@cameron.cartwright

It’s Definitely worth the hype #tomfordbalmfrost

♬ original sound – Cameron Cartwright

@clothesarefriends

yes yes 100x yes

♬ origineel geluid – Krista Ros

@kim_sanderson

Tom Ford’s Balm Frost is amazing #tomford #balmfrost #tomfordmakeup #tomfordlipstick #glitter

♬ Young And Beatiful – Carmen

@jackiednwin

#tomford lip balm is a yes

♬ Enchanted Taylor Swift – Kaylen

