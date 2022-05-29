Beauty gurus are raving about the Makeup by Mario Skin Enhancer and The Skin Perfector

Beauty gurus are raving about Mario Dedivanovic’s latest makeup products.

Earlier this week, the celebrity makeup artist launched the Makeup by Mario Skin Enhancer and The Skin Perfector.

The Skin Enhancer is described as a 3-in-1 tinted complexion balm that warms and nourishes with sheer coverage to even out skin tone.

The multipurpose Enhancer is a solid balm, skin tint, and creamy bronzer all in one, and it comes in six universal shades.

The Skin Perfector is described as a 3-in-1 powder that perfects, illuminates, blurs, and sets for a radiant glow with an airbrush effect on skin.

It comes in five universal shades, and the formula is non-comedogenic with sheer coverage for a radiant finish.

Mario used his new products on Kim Kardashian for her recent Sports Illustration cover shoot, and her skin looked incredible.

Popular TikToker Mikayla Nogueira reviewed the products for her 12.3million followers, and she is a huge fan!

She said: “LITERALLY IM TELLIN YOU RUNNNNN TO BUY THESE 😭🙌🏻🔥”

Victoria Lyn also tried out the products for her 5.1million TikTok followers, and the results are incredible.

Want to try out these viral products? Then you’re in luck, because Makeup by Mario ships to Ireland!

You can buy the Skin Enhancer for €‌36 here, and the Skin Perfector for €‌41 here.