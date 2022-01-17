Beauty expert Triona McCarthy teams up with Irish tanning brand to launch multi-purpose product

Beauty expert Triona McCarthy has teamed up with TanOrganic to launch a multi-purpose tanning and makeup brush.

The BFF Brush by Triona McCarthy is the tanning brand’s first ever product collaboration, and retails at just €24.99.

The luxury, double-ended brush is designed to help apply tan to those difficult to apply tan areas, and apply makeup flawlessly.

Think of the brush as your new BFF, as it works on both your face and body to

buffer/flatter/finish your tan like never before.

You can use the BFF Brush to tan and define troublesome areas like your hands, feet, neck, elbows and hairlines.

The BFF Brush can also be used to apply makeup – whether its bronzer, blusher,

or setting powder.

Speaking about her collaboration with TanOrganic, Triona said: “I bang on about how we are all suffering from stuffication – we just have too much stuff!”

“And with having loads of stuff, you have to mind it all & I just don’t have time for that AND I live in a small house so whilst I love maximalist fashion, I’m a minimalist when it comes to beauty.”

“This is the brush you need in your life for optimal results with minimal clutter!”

“I love things that do more than one job and I hate waste, so this brush – with it’s double end – is great for using with tanning products for the face as well as the body and can be used to tan those tricky spots on hands, feet, neck, elbows and hairlines.”

“Now that we’re back travelling and I’m off to New York Fashion Week, I’m packing this one brush and eliminating six others in it’s place! The satisfaction!”

The BFF Brush, which is €24.99, is exclusively available online at www.tanorganic.com and Tesco stores nationwide.