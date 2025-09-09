Australia’s number one tanning brand has finally landed in Ireland

Australia’s #1 premium tanning brand, Azure Tan, has officially launched in Ireland.

With Irish consumers ranking as the world’s biggest fake tan users per capita, it was only a matter of time before the cult Australian tan brand made its debut here.

Rooted in clean formulations, active skincare ingredients and unparalleled results, Azure Tan has become a smash hit in Australia and globally, and now Irish beauty lovers can finally get their glow the Azure way.

Already renowned as a premium self-tanning brand without the premium price tag, Azure Tan makes luxury tanning accessible to everyone.

Australians know all too well the devastating effects of sun damage, which is why the country has long led the world in self-tan innovation.

Azure Tan is at the forefront of this science-led movement, creating formulas that deliver flawless, natural results while prioritising skin health and sustainability.

By choosing a self-tan like Azure over a real tan, consumers protect their skin from premature ageing and long-term sun damage.

“We’re so excited to finally bring Azure to Ireland,” says Peter Deluise, Co-Founder of Azure. “Ireland has one of the world’s most passionate fake tanning communities, so it feels like a natural home for us.

“In Australia, we’ve had to develop world-leading tanning solutions to protect against the harsh realities of the sun. Azure is proud to lead this innovation, offering a collection that combines science-led skincare with tanning excellence.

“I would say to any Irish person – just try it once, and I’m so confident you will immediately see it is a step above any fake tan you’ve ever used before!”

Enriched with powerful skincare actives such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C, Azure Tan is designed to care for the skin while delivering a flawless, streak-free and ‘never orange’ glow.

The range is vegan, cruelty-free, ethically sourced and free from parabens, sulphates and synthetic dyes, making it as kind to your skin as it is to the planet.

Azure Tan’s Irish launch brings a curated selection of hero products beloved by beauty lovers worldwide:

Extreme Dark Self-Tanning Mousse (€24.95) – A bold, rapid tan that develops in just 1 hour, powered by hyaluronic acid and advanced actives for the darkest bronze finish. Its advanced colour-correcting technology of violet & green bases neutralises all pink, red, yellow and golden undertones, so it’s suitable for all skin tones seeking that maximum tan.

Green Base Self-Tanning Mousse (€24.95) – Designed to neutralise red and pink undertones, this mousse creates a classic olive-toned tan that’s ideal for pale Celtic skin types (and therefore perfect for the Irish). With over 75% of the Irish population having this skin type, the green pigments and advanced colour-correcting technology help counteract redness and prevent an unwanted orange hue. The result is a more neutral, golden finish, while active skincare ingredients work to prevent dryness — something also uniquely common in paler Irish skin.

Gradual Tan Lotions (€19.95) – Daily lotions enriched with Azure’s advanced Ceramide Complex, available in light/medium and medium/dark for a buildable, natural tan.

Other favourites include their Violet Base Mousse designed to counteract yellow tones, a collection of Mixed Base Mousses, nourishing Tan-Enhancing Body Butters (€24.95), velvet-soft Application Mitts (€6.95), and the Tanbuki Blending Brush (€19.95) for precision application.

Already crowned as Australia’s number one professional spray tan brand, Azure Tan is trusted by leading salons for its premium, results-driven formulas.

In Ireland, salon-quality tanning no longer comes with a premium price tag. Azure’s professional spray tan solutions are now rolling out across beauty clinics nationwide, with more locations to be added every month.

Azure Tan is available now in selected beauty clinics across the Emerald Isle and nationwide through their new official Irish website: www.azuretan.ie.

This ensures every Irish consumer can enjoy salon-quality results at home, with nationwide access from day one.