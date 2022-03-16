Ariana Grande is launching her own skincare products.

Chapter two of the singer’s R.E.M Beauty line launches on March 21, and it includes a Cooling Blurring Undereye Balm, Calming Face Mist, and Lash & Brow Boosting Serum.

The “Goodnight ‘n Go” collection also includes three new five-pan metallic eyeshadow palettes, metallic gel shadow pots, a clear eye gloss, two new Dream Lashes styles and a two-in-one cheek and lip stick.

Speaking to Glamour magazine about her skincare products, Ariana said: “Everything is natural and we’re not using any sort of fake fragrances or anything. It’s all soothing, natural ingredients.”

“I use lavender essential oils when I meditate. So it kind of feels reminiscent of that relaxation. It feels like skin prep, but also super soothing to the soul too.”

“We kind of wanted to dip a toe more in natural elements and cooling sensations and like an icy feeling – almost like you’re still on another planet.”

“We’ve been finding new materials that are spacey and cooling. It’s fun to mix in the multi-sensorial elements, you know? And I love being able to tap into skin prep and treatment products.”