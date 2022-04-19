8 skincare products every woman should own

If you want healthy, clean and beautiful skin, there are certain skincare products you should own.

More specifically, there are eight types of essential skincare products every woman should use every day.

To make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of all of them, and also offered some recommendations of our favourite beauty bits.

Take a look:

1. Cleanser

If you aren’t already cleansing your face twice a day, then you need to listen up. Cleansing your face is a no-brainer if you want healthy and happy skin.

Washing your face once in the morning and once at night allows the cleanser to remove dirt, oil, makeup and dead skin from your pores.

You should be cleansing your skin for at least two whole minutes. Or you can wash your face for one minute with a gentle cleanser and one minute with a more exfoliating cleanser.

A nice basic cleanser brand that offers different versions for different skin types is CeraVe.

We also recommend the Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm which cleans your skin thoroughly while also soothing your face and neck.

2. Exfoliator

Exfoliators are designed to improve the texture of your skin by removing the surface layer (it sounds harsh, but it’s not).

Removing a dead layer of skin will not only reveal younger and more beautiful skin, but it will also allow your other products (including makeup) to be better absorbed into your skin.

Exfoliating should not be done every single day — maybe 1-2 times per week.

If you’re scared of a harsh exfoliator, you can always start with a more gentle exfoliating wash that can be used daily. Check out this popular Origins exfoliator, which is gentle on the skin, here.

3. Toner

A toner should be used right after cleansing and right before any serums or moisturisers are applied.

If you have oily skin, toners with lactic and salicylic acid can help to balance your skin out and remove another layer of dead skin.

You can apply the toner directly with your hands, or you can use a cotton pad to wipe it over your face. And don’t forget your neck!

The Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution from The Ordinary is great for normal to dry skin. Buy it for €9.45 here.

We also love the Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic, which you can buy for €16.40 here.

4. Serum

You’ll want to use a serum before applying moisturiser. Think of it this way: the serum is your vitamin, and the moisturiser is your drink of water to wash it down.

Serums are packed with nutrients, vitamins and high potency ingredients that will help to transform your skin.

Some serums can be a bit expensive, but using small amounts can last you a very long time. For a budget-friendly hydrating serum, check out this HydraGlo smooth serum from Sculpted.

Another fab serum that we are loving right now is the Circular Hydration Serum by Dermalogica, which moisturises your skin and leaves it looking glowy and radiant.

If you’re looking to level up your skincare routine, beauty gurus have recently been raving about retinol products, such as the La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum which is currently on sale for €29.99 here.

5. Moisturiser + SPF

Once you have your toner and serum in place, your moisturiser will work so much better.

There are so many moisturisers out there to choose from, but whichever one you choose, just be sure that it includes SPF for the day.

Picking a moisturiser with SPF is a crucial step to protect your beautiful skin from that harsh sun.

We recommend the Estée Lauder DayWear Sheer Tint Release Moisturiser with SPF 15, which you can get for €51 here.

The award-winning Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising and Priming SPF 50 is also one of our favourites, and it is currently on sale for €45.60 here.

Read more about why you should wear SPF everyday, no matter what the weather, here.

6. Anti-aging night cream

At night, you should also be cleansing your face, using a toner, and exfoliating occasionally. But you can skip your moisturiser and let your night cream do the work here.

Anti-aging night creams include retinol, which is a form of Vitamin A that helps to stimulate new cell growth.

You can also use a face oil or hydrating heavy cream at night for extra moisture.

A great anti-aging night cream is this Olay Retinol Cream with Vitamin B3. Or if you’re looking to really treat yourself, the Elizabeth Arden Prevage Night Anti-Aging Restorative Cream is a real luxury product.

7. Eye cream

Since so many of us are running around and working all the time, we tend to get little sleep. As a result, it’s normal to get dark circles under our eyes.

Using an eye cream at night helps to plump up the skin and renew it. You can also use an eye cream in the morning for hydration and to help illuminate the under-eye area.

The triple action eye cream from Zelens is a tad expensive, but it visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles under the eyes – so it’s worth it in our opinion.

The Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème is a more affordable option that will also brighten, firm and hydrate your undereye area.

8. Weekly mask

Face masks are great for addressing specific skincare concerns — hydrating, anti-aging, rejuvenating, whatever it might be.

Choose one to use on a weekly basis since doing more than one in a week could be damaging to your skin and cause irritation or new skin issues.

We love the Pixi glycolic boost brightening infusion sheet mask, which isavailable at Brown Thomas.