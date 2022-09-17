8 Natural Ways to Get Rid of Strawberry Legs

Do you have hyperpigmented dots all over your legs? Then you probably have strawberry legs.

The common skin condition, which was nicknamed due to its resemblance to the fruit, can be caused by a variety of factors.

These include clogged or enlarged pores, a build-up of dead skin cells, or folliculitis.

We’ve compiled a list of eight natural ways you can combat your strawberry legs:

Baking Soda

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with one teaspoon of water. Apply this mixture to the affected area on your legs and let it dry for 4 to 5 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Aloe Vera

Apply Aloe Vera gel to the legs and massage gently for a minute or two. Leave it on for approximately 10 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Sea Salt

Mix ¼ cup of sea salt with ½ cup of coconut oil to form a paste. Using either a face cloth or your hands, scrub the paste gently on your legs for a minute or two. Rinse with water.

Ground Coffee

Mix ½ cup of ground coffee, ½ cup of palm sugar and ¼ cup of coconut oil in a bowl. Apply mixture on your legs in a circular motion. Rinse off with water.

Tea Tree and Jojoba Oil

Mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil with one tablespoon of jojoba oil. Massage this mixture onto your legs. Let your skin absorb this for 5-10 minutes. Rinse with water.

Rose Water and Cucumber

Blend one cucumber until it is juiced and add a few drops of rose water. Apply the mixture to your legs and let it dry for about 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse with water.

Buttermilk

Run a bath and add a cup of buttermilk to your bathwater. Soak yourself in this buttermilk and water mixture for a few minutes. Shower as usual

Egg Whites and Lemon Juice

Mix one egg white with one teaspoon of lemon juice. Using a brush or your fingers, apply the mixture to your legs. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Rinse with water.