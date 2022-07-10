7 of the BEST essential oils to use in your diffuser

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to promote health and well-being.

It uses aromatic essential oils medicinally to improve the health of the body, mind, and spirit, and it said to enhance both physical and emotional health.

The different essential oils that you put in your diffuser can help different aspects of your body and your health.

We’ve compiled a list of what scents do what. Take a look:

Lavender

You can use a lavender essential oil to get better sleep.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, lavender has been shown to reduce anxiety, making it clutch for nights when racing thoughts are keeping you awake.

You can browse different lavender essential oils here.

Peppermint

Peppermint essential oil helps you wake up.

Research shows that breathing in peppermint can make people feel more alert and can boost their memory.

You can browse different peppermint essential oils here.

Clary Sage

Clary Sage essential oil helps to reduce blood pressure.

In a July 2013 study, women who smelled clary sage experienced reduced blood pressure and breathing rates; they were also able to relax during a stressful medical exam.

You can browse different clary sage essential oils here.

Orange

Orange essential oil helps to decrease anxiety.

A study found that women who sniffed it during labor were less anxious.

You can browse different orange essential oils here.

Lemon

Lemon essential oil helps to improve your mood.

In a study published in ‘Psychoneuroendocrinology’ in 2008, for instance, researchers found that inhaling the aroma of lemon essential oil was more effective in improving mood than lavender essential oil.

You can browse different lemon essential oils here.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus essential oil helps to stop sniffling.

You can combat congestion with eucalyptus essential oils as it reacts with mucous membranes, reducing mucus.

You can browse eucalyptus essential oils here.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass essential oil helps to curb your worries.

People in one study who were exposed to lemongrass essential oil immediately saw anxiety and tension level slashed, and they recovered more quickly from a stress-inducing situation compared to those who didn’t inhale the scent.

You can browse lemongrass essential oils here.

