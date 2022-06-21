5 of the BEST Zara perfume dupes

A lot of Zara perfumes are considered dupes for more expensive, designer fragrances.

These scents are at a fraction of the price of designer scents from brands like Dior and Chanel, but still smell absolutely stunning.

We’ve compiled a list of what each Zara fragrance is a dupe for and a price comparison for each. Take a look:

Zara’s ‘Applejuice’ vs Chanel’s ‘Chance Eau Tendre’

‘Chance Eau Tendre’ as described by Chanel is “the delicate and unexpected floral-fruity fragrance creates a soft, tender whirlwind of happiness, fantasy and radiance—a chance encounter.” It will set you back about €120 for an 100ml bottle here.

‘Applejuice’ by Zara is a great dupe for the pricey fragrance. It is described as an “eau de toilette with notes of apple, floral bouquet and musky bitter facets of cedar.”

It costs just €10.95 for a 90ml bottle, and you can buy it here.

Zara’s ‘Gardenia’ vs Yves Saint Laurent ‘Black Opium’

‘Black Opium’ by Yves Saint Laurent is a very popular perfume, but it doesn’t come cheap.

It is described as “a captivating floral gourmand scent, twisted with dark, roasted notes of black coffee, for vigour and vitality. Energy and sensuality married with the unique YSL edge.” You can buy a 50ml bottle for €98 here.

‘Gardenia’ by Zara is “a gripping fragrance of captivating and silky white flower. Gardenia adds voluptuousness to the scent.” Selling for about €10.95 at 90ml, you can buy it here.

Zara’s ‘Nude Bouquet’ vs Dior’s ‘Blooming Bouquet’

‘Blooming Bouquet’ by Dior is “a fresh and sparkling eau de toilette fashioned like a dress embroidered with flowers.” You can buy it here for €112 for a 100ml bottle.

‘Nude Bouquet” by Zara is described as “the fragrance pyramid reveals notes of cherry, peony and vanilla. A fresh, pleasing and vibrant fragrance.”

This similar smelling scent will set you back just €15.95 here.

Zara’s ‘Red Temptation’ vs Maison Francis Kurkdjian ‘Baccarat Rouge 540’

‘Baccarat Rouge 540’ by Maison Francis Kurkdijan is “sweet, intense, and powerful with transparency that lasts. Seductive, lively notes combined with the warmth of amber give an ultimate sexy, sensual perfume.”

You can buy a 70ml bottle here for €215.

‘Red Temptation’ by Zara is “warm and textured facets of beautiful Saffron and coriander spices; bitter orange lends a fruity and colourful touch to the luminous floral bouquet.”

An 18ml bottle will only cost you €17.95 here.

Zara’s ‘Red Vanilla’ vs Lancôme ‘La Vie Est Belle’

The description for ‘La Vie Est Belle’ by Lancôme is: “Iris is the key ingredient of this floral Eau de Parfum, surrounded by orange blossoms and jasmine in the heart.”

You can buy an 100ml bottle for €117 here.

‘Red Vanilla’ by Zara is “a bright bouquet of elegant iris and red peony flowers combined with juicy notes of tangerine and a sweet and delicate hint of raspberry, fused with a note of vanilla.”

A 90ml bottle will set you back just €10.95 here.