5 must-have liquid blushes for a glowy makeup look

Looking to try a new liquid blush?

We’ve listed five of our favourite products on the market right now, that will leave your skin with a gorgeous natural and dewy glow.

Take a look:

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pinkgasm

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Wand in the shade Pinkgasm went viral after Madison Beer revealed it helped her to achieve her signature rosy cheeks.

The pearlescent pink liquid blush is often sold-out due to its’ popularity, but it is currently in stock on the brand’s official website.

Buy it for €36 here.

NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush

This liquid blush effortlessly glides on skin for a lasting, natural-looking glow.

It has a uniquely buildable and blendable formula that allows you to create your perfect cheek colour by using anywhere from one drop to a full pump.

This product is also very popular and is often sold-out, but it’s currently available on LookFantastic here.

Rare Beauty ‘Soft Pinch’ Liquid Blush

The Rare Beauty Liquid Blush also went viral on TikTok, and it is almost impossible to get your hands on!

The weightless liquid blush works to soothe, comfort and nourish the skin, and it has a long-lasting formula that blends and builds colour easily.

You can buy it at Space NK on Grafton Street.

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Liquid Lights Pink Lite Blush

Sculpted by Aimee’s Liquid Lights Pink Lite Blush is a glowing soft pink blush that leaves skin looking bright and dewy.

The vegan-friendly and cruelty-free product is buildable and blendable, and will leave your cheeks looking super pretty.

Buy it for €14 here.

NYX Sweet Cheeks Tint

Beauty gurus have been raving about this super affordable blush!

The NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint in the shade Baby Doll gives your cheeks a gorgeous glow, and has buildable coverage. You can buy it in Boots here.