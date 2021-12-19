5 Cruelty-Free Irish Skincare Brands We Love

2022 is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start making some New Year’s resolutions.

Practising self-care is always a good resolution to have, and a great place to start is with your skincare routine.

We’ve rounded up five cruelty-free Irish skincare brands to try out in the new year, so you can take care of yourself and also ensure you’re using products that do not test on animals.

Take a look:

Kinvara Skincare

Kinvara Skincare is an award-winning, powered by plants skincare brand that is 100% Irish, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Each Kinvara formulation contains ingredients rich in omega fatty acids, antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, minerals and amazing active ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

They source the ingredients primarily from plant extracts in different forms as well as minerals, clays and seaweeds.

Check out their website here.

Pestle & Mortar

Pestle & Mortar combine high performance active ingredients with nourishing natural extracts to create skincare products that are simple and effective.

The brand is cruelty-free and vegan made in Ireland, with over 3000 potentially harmful ingredients formally banned from their products.

They use eco-friendly, water-based soy ink on their packaging, and their cylinders are made from 100% recycled paper. Their goal is to have 100% recyclable outer packaging for all products by 2022.

Check them out online here.

Skingredients

Skingredients is an Irish range of award-winning, active-led, results-driven skincare products, created by Jennifer Rock.

The brand is entirely fragrance-free and does not contain synthetic scents or essential oils, as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

They also use a refillable and recyclable packaging system, and have embarked on an eco-conscious journey to reduce their impact on the environment and pledge to actively start and participate in conversations surrounding sustainability in the skincare industry.

Check out their full range here.

Nía Natural Beauty

Nía Natural Beauty is an Irish, eco-conscious, cruelty-free skincare brand with a clear vision for sustainability in every aspect of its business.

Their products contain ethically-sourced, vegan and 100% natural ingredients, which have been developed on-site at their home in West Clare.

Nía products are only contained in aluminium tins or PET plastic glass. Aluminium tins are readily recyclable and have a high overall recycling percentage globally. PET plastic is as recyclable as regular household glass.

Check out their products here.

Kennedy & Co

Kennedy & Co is an Irish brand designed for men by Darren Kennedy. Their products are infused with nourishing ingredients such as soothing botanicals, oils and vital vitamins, as well as being cruelty free and free from any nasty parabens or sulphates. Some of their best sellers include their Hydrating Beard Oil, Daily Moisturiser with SPF 20 and their game-changing Matte Hair Clay. Check out their full collection here.