5 Beauty Trends That Will Take Over In 2021

The new year brings with it new trends, from skincare to hair care, to makeup application.

Lockdown is the perfect time to try out and perfect these new trends, even if it means getting dolled up for a Zoom call.

We have rounded up five trends that are set to take over this year, take a look:

1. Dolphin Skin

Dolphin skin was a term first penned by makeup artist Mary Phillips used to describe a makeup look that resembles how your skin looks after a dip in the pool.

Also known as skinimalism, this trend is all about embracing your natural skin by applying super-minimal makeup to create a slick, glowing look.

Pack on your highlight and blush to achieve a glowy, luminous finish on the skin.

Given that many of us haven’t put on a full face of makeup in months and are spending more time on skincare than ever before, this is the perfect trend!

2. Claw Clips

While hair accessories have become a popular purchase in recent years, this quintessential ’90s accessory is making a comeback in 2021.

Loved by celebs such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, this stunning look is super easy to achieve.

Simply twist your hair up and secure it with the clip, or keep your hair out of your eyes in a half-up half-down hairstyle.

Best thing about these clips is not only are they super convenient, they don’t leave any kinks in your hair and are completely damage free!

3. Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs used to be very popular back in the 1970s, and are now on-trend once again with some of our fave celebs sporting the style.

The bangs are usually parted down the middle, framing your face on each side, and are normally on the longer side with wispy ends.

This laid-back look is flattering on pretty much everyone, and are easy to style in a number of ways – blowouts, beach waves, curls and up-dos.

4. Fun Eyeliner

From brightly coloured liner to liner made of diamantes, people are definitely experimenting with their eye-makeup and trying out looks that are fun, unexpected takes on classic eyeliner.

People’s creativity with their eye makeup might just be in response to face masks covering the lower half of our faces for most of 2020, but we are most definitely here for it!

We’re going to be seeing much more of this trend.

5. Fox eyes

The fox-eye trend has become massive on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, with models such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner often pulling off the dramatic look.

You can achieve this lifted, snatched look by applying your bronzer and blusher to the higher points of the face.

Only use the ends of your false lashes and connect them to you winged liner instead of your actual lash line will also help achieve this sculpted look.

And finally, by continuing your liner slightly past your inner corner you will achieve a more elongated looking eye.