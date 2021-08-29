These are the latest trending products!

5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now – According To TikTok

TikTok has become our go-to source of entertainment the past year.

From viral dances and comedy skits, to life hacks and beauty tricks, the popular social media app has it all.

Beauty gurus have taken to the platform to share the must-have products they have in their makeup bag, and we have rounded up five products trending on the app right now.

Take a look:

e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer

According to TikTok, you NEED this e.l.f. Cosmetics primer.

It provides a poreless and flawless finish for a fraction of the price of some high-end dupes, and TikTok users have been raving about it.

Get yours for just €9 at Boots here.

LA Girl Foundation Mixing Pigment

These products from LA Girl have been going viral on TikTok for a while now, and for good reason.

The pigments come in a range of colours that you mix together to create the perfect foundation shade for your skin.

You can also mix these into your other foundations that may not match your skin tone to create the perfect colour.

Get yours for €10 from Beauty Bay now!

Cotton swab lip tint

TikTok is known for it’s weird trends, and this is definitely one of them.

This lip tint comes in a cotton swab, which you break in half releasing the product. You then rub the cotton swab on your lips to transfer the colour.

While it may seem unusual, TikTok users have been raving about the long-lasting, non-transferable formula.

Try them now from Amazon, available for €14.92 here.

L’Oreal Lash Paradise brown mascara



According to TikTok, black mascara is a thing of the past.

Beauty guru’s on the app claim that the brown shade of the L’Oreal Lash Paradise mascara looks less harsh and more natural than black mascara, and it especially compliments blue and green eyes.

Kylie Jenner often uses brown mascara on her bottom lashes, and if it’s good enough for Kylie, it’s good enough for us!

Get yours for only €16.49 here.

Rare Beauty cream blush



TikTok users are going wild for this cream blush from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

Cream blush has been dominating summer makeup trends and it seems that this one is coming out on top.

The formula is super pigmented and really easy to blend. Definitely worth a try!

Get yours here.