4 essential steps for a perfect summer skincare routine

Having healthy looking skin in summer, with a touch of glow and brightness shouldn’t be a complicated task.

We just need to have a skincare routine that changes with the seasons, be consistent, and apply the right products.

When summer arrives, our habits change and so do our skin needs.

It is time to renew products and bet on creams and serums that protect us from both the sun and the high temperatures.

That’s why Nimue has put together a small guide to discover the essential steps of a daily beauty routine to help your skin look healthy and radiant this summer.

Take a look:

DEEP CLEANSING

A good facial cleansing in summer is important to maintain a fresh and blemish-free complexion.

It is recommended to cleanse twice a day, in the morning and at night, even if you do not wear make-up.

Nimue’s Cleansing Gel (RRP 140ml, €43.00) is a soap-free, 2-in-1 gel skin cleanser that gently removes makeup while providing light exfoliation to cleanse pores and clear away dead skin cells, revealing the fresh, youthful and radiant skin underneath.

A gentle exfoliation once or twice a week. This will help remove the dead skin that clogs the pores, renew the surface layers, and oxygenate and regenerate your skin, which will also help your products to penetrate deeper into the skin.

Nimue’s Exfoliating Enzyme (RRP 60ml, €49.00) is an enzymatic exfoliator that is non-irritating and non-abrasive, gently removing dead skin cells and promoting cell renewal. Use it AM or PM on dry skin after Nimue Cleanser and leave on for 2 minutes.

Activate the product by massaging the skin with wet fingertips for 3-5 minutes and leave on the skin for an additional 2 minutes before rinsing.

ADD VITAMIN C TO YOUR SUMMER SKINCARE ROUTINE

Vitamin C is always good for your skin, but even more in summer. It helps prevent hyperpigmentation and boosts collagen production, keeping your skin elastic and healthy.

Nimue’s Multi Rejuvenating Serum (RRP 30ml, €101.00) is the perfect ally to protect against the ageing effects of free radical skin damage, especially now in the summer days.

This collagen-boosting serum repairs and renews the skin, assists to lift and firm, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a more even skin tone and healthy, radiant-looking skin. Layer a few drops on your skin between cleansing and moisturizer.

KEEP MOISTURIZING

To repair and nourish your face in summer, simply use a good moisturizer at night. If you have very dry skin, apply a moisturizer in the morning as well.

Nimue Day (RRP 50ml, €66.00) assists in restoring and rejuvenating the skin, resulting in improved hydration and smoother skin texture, while Nimue Night (RRP 50ml, €66.00) improves the skin elasticity and softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin smooth, supple and rejuvenated.

SPF, SPF, SPF

It may be the last step of our facial routine, but it is the most important of all. If there is one product that you should use not only in summer but all year round, it is sunscreen.

Look for sunscreen that offers at least SPF30 and broad protection and use it on all exposed skin. Don’t forget other areas like your hands, feet, ears, and lips!