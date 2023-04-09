4 beauty products we are loving right now

There are so many amazing beauty products on the market right now.

We have listed four new products we are loving right now – including makeup, skincare and perfume.

Take a look:

Lady Lash Mascara By Bellamianta

This is hands down one of the best mascaras I have ever used.

I’ve been a huge fan of Bellamianta’s tanning products for a long time now, but this is the first time I’ve used something from their cosmetics range.

Every time I wear this mascara, I get compliments on how long and volumized my lashes look.

You can buy it for just €16.99 here.

Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream

The new Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream is my favourite skincare product right now.

As someone with very dry skin, I have tried countless moisturisers and serums to give my skin a boost of hydration, and this does just that.

This product not only hydrates skin, but it also revitalises and plumps it to reduce the signs of premature skin ageing.

My skin has been looking and feeling incredible since I started using the cream three weeks ago, and I will definitely be repurchasing it.

You can buy it for €145 here.

Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation by BPerfect Cosmetics

This foundation has been all over my TikTok FYP in recent weeks, and I can confirm it is worth the hype.

It has buildable coverage, and gives your skin a gorgeous glow and filter effect.

It also is perfect for dry skin, as it contains hydrating ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Rosehip Oil and Vitamin E.

I recently recommended the foundation to my mother, who has been wearing the same Clinique foundation for as long as I can remember. She has officially been converted, and has now found a new favourite foundation.

Buy it for €24.95 here.

Kayali Utopia Vanilla Coco Eau De Parfum Intense

I have always been obsessed with coconut scented products, and have been on the hunt for the perfect coconut scented perfume for a long time.

I came across the Kayali Utopia range in my local boots and after sampling the Vanilla Coco Eau De Parfum Intense, I finally found it.

The unique scent contains notes of creamy sandalwood, sweet white florals, milky coconut, and vanilla bourbon.

In my opinion, it is the perfect perfume to pack for a sunny, beach holiday.

You can buy it for €92 here.