4 Beauty Products That Have Gone Viral On TikTok

TikTok has introduced us to countless beauty tips, tricks and products in the past few months.

We have rounded up four of the most popular products that beauty gurus are swearing by, and found out where you can buy them.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Although Kylie Jenner has since come out with her own range of beauty products, the reality star previously revealed her all-time favourite blush is the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush.

The product is described as a universal blush that create the appearance of naturally rosy cheeks for a fresh glowy effect.

here. The popular product is available in Boots for €36.50

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder

This super affordable powder has received rave reviews online.

The long-lasting product promises to give your skin a flawless finish, and is water, sweat and heat resistant.

You can buy the powder at Boots for €15.99 here.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

The Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara offers full volume and a limitless length look.

Their Flex Tower brush bends to volumize and extend every single lash from root to tip, transforming your lashes.

The TikTok favourite is available in Boots for €11.99 here.

NYX Professional Makeup Shine Loud High Pigment Long Lasting Lip Shine Lip Gloss

In our new mask-wearing world, we are desperate to find a lip product that doesn’t budge or smudge.

According to TikTok, NYX Professional Makeup Shine Loud High Pigment Long Lasting Lip Shine Lip Gloss is the perfect product for providing a stunning gloss that also offers up to 16hr no transfer wear.

The ultra-pigmented and shiny gloss is available for €14 here.