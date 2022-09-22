10 of the Best Ways to Promote Healthy Hair Growth

Healthy hair is undoubtedly something that we all desire.

Hair damage can be visible in mays ways, including hair loss, thinning, split ends, dry and dull hair or even flyways.

You don’t even need to invest in expensive products or break the bank to achieve healthy hair.

We’ve listed ten of the best ways to promote healthy hair growth below:

Castor Oil Treatment

Wash your hair – oil work best on clean hair because it’s easier to penetrate the cuticle. Heat 3 to 6 tablespoons of the oil in the microwave for ten seconds, test a drop of the oil on your wrist to make sure it’s not too hot. Apply evenly over roots and ends of hair and massage into the scalp. Leave in for 20 minutes, then wash out following your normal routine.

Cinnamon Hair Mask

Mix equal parts cinnamon powder and coconut oil. Apply to hair focusing on the roots. Leave in for 45 minutes, then wash out following your normal routine.

Trim Split Ends Regularly

Cutting your hair doesn’t help it grow faster, but it keeps it healthy from root to tip.

Trimming your hair helps to get rid of the damaged, broken or split ends which weaken your hair.

You should have your hair trimmed every 10 to 12 weeks.

Egg Yolk Hair Mask

Mix two eggs with two tablespoons of olive oil. Add a ½ cup of water to dilute and thin the mixture. Apply evenly over roots and ends of hair. Leave in for up to 30 minutes, then wash out following your normal routine.

Rosemary Oil

Add a few drops of rosemary oil to a carrier oil such as coconut, argan or jojoba. Apply evenly over roots and ends of hair and massage into scalp. Rinse following your normal routine.

Protect it from Physical Stressors

Sleeping on a silk pillowcase, or a cotton pillowcase with a high thread count can limit the damage done to your hair caused by friction during your sleep.

You should try to limit the use of heat on your hair – including hair dryers, straighteners and coolers.

Using a blast of cold water on your hair after a hot shower can help close your hair follicles to limit breakage.

Using loose bobbins in your hair is favourable, as tight ones can result in damage.

Lemon Juice/Oil

Apply fresh lemon juice to scalp. Leave for 15 minutes before rinsing.

or

Add a few drops of lemon essential oil to a carrier oil such as coconut, argan or jojoba. Apply evenly over roots and ends of hair and massage into scalp. Rinse following your normal routine.

Scalp Massage

Hair growth begins at your scalp – so it’s there you need to focus on to maintain the growth of healthy hair.

Giving yourself a scalp massage, whether it be with a tool or your hands, will increase blood flow to your scalp, enhance the strength of your roots, and help nutrients reach your hair follicle faster.

You can massage your scalp with dry hair, or try some essential oils mixed with carrier oils such as coconut or argan.

Geranium Oil

Add a few drops of geranium essential oil to a carrier oil such as coconut, argan or jojoba. Apply evenly over roots and ends of hair and massage into scalp. Rinse following your normal routine.