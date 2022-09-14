Women in Ireland aged 17 to 25 can now avail of free contraception

Women in Ireland aged 17 to 25 can avail of free contraception from today.

The Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) (No. 2) Act 2022, which provides for the free contraception scheme, was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins in July.

The new scheme is designed to remove the financial burden around contraception from younger people.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Ciara McCarthy said the scheme will also cover emergency contraception in the form of the morning after pill, which can be provided by a GP or pharmacist.

She added that the scheme will cover the costs of an initial GP consultation and the cost of any prescriptions.

Dr McCarthy said: “This includes prescriptions for shorter acting items like the contraceptive pill, as well as the long acting reversible contraceptives. These are things that people would know as the contraceptive implant or hormonal coils.”

“The fitting and removal of these items would also be covered as well, as any check ups or follow up care that would be needed,” she added.

Contraception has been free in the UK since 1974, but it took a campaign – championed by women TDs and Senators, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly – to ensure that the policy was enacted in Ireland.

Eventually, all women will have free access to contraception – however, making it available to just younger women will cost €29m this year.