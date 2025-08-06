Ad
Why is everyone talking about placenta encapsulation and are there health benefits?

It seems that the post shared by Calvin Harris following the arrival of his baby with wife Vick Hope has been met with some mixed reactions online, with a lot of people being left with questions.

On Monday, the pair welcomed a baby boy, Micah, and shared the news on Instagram with one photo in the carousel showing Vick’s placenta after the birth.

It also appeared that the umbilical cord had been arranged into the shape of a heart, before the organ (that forms in the womb during pregnancy) was put in a food dehydrator.

The DJ also shared a photo of what is understood to be his wife’s placenta broken down into capsule form in a jar, to take and boost recovery postpartum.

Recently, there has been a growing trend of women keeping their placentas, with some choosing to even make art or jewellery out of them.

One option that has become increasingly popular is placenta encapsulation, which refers to the process of washing and dehydrating the placenta after birth and making it into tablets.

For some women, it’s a way to connect with nature during their postpartum periods, particularly if they had a lot of medical intervention in their birthing process.

Pexels
A 2010 survey of 189 women by the University of Las Vegas Anthropology Department saw that a majority of them report benefits of improved mood, more energy, better lactation and alleviated bleeding after consuming their placentas.

However, an expert review published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 2018 concluded that there is “no scientific evidence of any clinical benefit of placentophagy, and there is evidence for an actual risk of harm.”

Potential harms cited include spread of infection or viruses if not heated correctly, and consumption of potentially toxic substances.

Pexels

If you are interested in placenta encapsulation after giving birth, medical professionals have recommend finding an encapsulator who is a member of the Irish Placenta Association (IPA), or the Association of Placental Preparation Arts (APPA), or The Independent Placenta Encapsulation Network (IPEN).

As the process can be expensive and there is no conclusive evidence of its benefits, health care professionals also suggest that it’s worth looking at other options for supporting your postpartum health!
