Why is everyone talking about placenta encapsulation and are there health benefits?

It seems that the post shared by Calvin Harris following the arrival of his baby with wife Vick Hope has been met with some mixed reactions online, with a lot of people being left with questions.

On Monday, the pair welcomed a baby boy, Micah, and shared the news on Instagram with one photo in the carousel showing Vick’s placenta after the birth.

It also appeared that the umbilical cord had been arranged into the shape of a heart, before the organ (that forms in the womb during pregnancy) was put in a food dehydrator.

The DJ also shared a photo of what is understood to be his wife’s placenta broken down into capsule form in a jar, to take and boost recovery postpartum.

Recently, there has been a growing trend of women keeping their placentas, with some choosing to even make art or jewellery out of them.

One option that has become increasingly popular is placenta encapsulation, which refers to the process of washing and dehydrating the placenta after birth and making it into tablets.

For some women, it’s a way to connect with nature during their postpartum periods, particularly if they had a lot of medical intervention in their birthing process.