What your ‘big three’ really mean

Ever hear your friends talking about their “big three” and you have no idea what they mean? Well then let us break it down for you.

Your “big three” refers to your sun, moon and rising/ascendant placements on your natal chart.

Your natal chart is how the planet, moon, and sun were aligned on the exact date, place and time you were born.

You can find out your birth chart info here. Read more about what your “big three” mean below:

Sun Sign Your sun sign is who you are. It’s the sign that when someone asks you your sign, you tell them this one. Your sun sign is how you experience life and express yourself. If your sun sign is a water sign: Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces- you are rooted in emotion and feel better through emotional experiences and personal interactions with others. If your sun sign is a fire sign: Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius- you are rooted in aspirations and ambition and feel better through physical activity and working toward your goals. If your sun sign is an earth sign: Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn- you are rooted in practicality and material needs and feel better through being productive, physical experiences, and feeding your senses. If your sun sign is an air sign: Gemini, Libra or Aquarius- you are rooted in expressing yourself through your intellectual ability and feel better in social settings. Moon Sign This is the subconscious side of yourself and is the driving force behind your emotional reactions. This sign has a lot to do with your emotional being. If your moon is in a water sign: Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces- you react to change with awareness and emotion. You connect most with your inner self when your interactions deeply involve feelings. If your moon is in a fire sign: Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius- you react to change with excitement and action. You connect most with your inner self when you radiate confidence, practice optimism and are strong. If your moon is in an earth sign: Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn- you react to change with dependability and security. You connect most with your inner self when you are getting things done and are being productive. If your moon is in an air sign: Gemini, Libra or Aquarius- you react to change with understanding. You connect most with your inner self when you’re able to be creative and socially interact with others. Rising Sign This is your social personality. This sign represents your style and physical appearance. It is how others view you. If your rising is in a water sign: Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces- you are perceptive, compassionate and easily influenced by your environment. Your approach to life is rooted in your emotional being. If your rising is in a fire sign: Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius- you are assured, blunt and your life involves a lot of action for you to feel right. Your approach to life is through your physical being, you want to leave a handprint on everything you do. If your rising is in an earth sign: Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn- you are very go-with-the-flow and you focus on what is in front of you. Your approach to life is relentless that not only helps you but also others around you. If your rising is in an air sign: Gemini, Libra or Aquarius- you are very curious and question things, as well as easy to talk to. Your approach to life involves knowing everything you can and doing everything with a purpose.