What your attachment style says about you and your romantic relationships

Everyone, everywhere has been talking about attachment styles.

The theory is mentioned in videos you scroll on TikTok, and conversations you eavesdrop on in public, but what does it mean?

According to psychiatrist John Bowlby, there are 4 different Attachment styles: Secure, Anxious, Avoidant and Disorganised – and every person on the planet fits into one of them.

If you are interested in finding out what your attachment style is before reading, you can take the quiz here.

Attachment styles explain why some people are cold and distant in relationships and why others are clingy and insecure.

The theory also lifts the lid on why these very “opposite” people are often drawn to each other.

Barbara Honey, a relationship therapist at Relate, said: “If people did start thinking about it at a young age, and recognised they had a bit of a problem, they could do something about it before it all starts going pear-shaped.”

The reason why you continuously choose the wrong partner for you might come as a surprise, but according to “The Love Expert” Alain De Botton: “We love in tracks laid down for us by our childhoods.”

Alain added: “Adult love sits on top of tracks and a script laid down for us in childhood.”

Speaking on Steven Bartlett’s Diary Of A CEO podcast, he explained why this is not always a positive thing: “Many of us had childhoods in which affection was mixed in with more problematic dynamics.”

“Maybe to derive love in childhood, we also had to encounter somebody who was in a rage, someone who was violent, someone who was depressed, someone who put us down, someone who preferred another sibling, whatever it was.”

“We go into adulthood and we find that we are drawn to love stories that feel familiar because they’re echoing some of our childhood dynamics- but they don’t necessarily lead to happiness.”

Alain also explained that when people who don’t have a secure attachment style date those who do they may find that their chemistry is “lacking a spark.”

However, the author broke down what they mean and revealed what they are actually saying is: “This [person] did not show me signs that they would make me suffer in the way that I need to suffer in order to feel I am in love.”

“This relationship threatened to be happy, that’s why I had to go away.”

He explained: “We are paradoxical creatures because our past was not necessarily happy and we believe that our future romantic lives should not be happy either.”

Lifting the lid on “Daddy Issues,” the philosopher explained: “We repeat what we don’t understand and so long as we’re unaware of the stories that we’ve grown up with, we will enact them in our adult lives.”

“We’re not compelled to do this forever but a lot of us have a desire to give the stories of our childhoods a different ending… a better ending, but frequently we don’t get that that.”

Attachment styles were first discovered when the famous psychiatrist Dr Bowlby studied a group of children and their attachments to their caregivers.

From their relationships, he was able to draw different styles of attachment and understand the behaviours linked to each style once the child grew up and entered romantic relationships.

To put it simply, our attachment style with our romantic partners is a direct mirror of the dynamic we used to have with our caregivers as babies and children.

Find out more about each attachment style below:

Secure Attachment

The secure attachment style is the best of them and refers to the ability to form loving and secure relationships with others.

A person with this attachment style is not afraid of intimacy, they can trust and be trusted, and love and be loved.

According to Medium, 51.6% of people have a secure attachment style, so don’t get too bogged down by the anxious or avoidant exes you have – they’re in the minority!

If you’re not ready to date yet but want to see this healthy mindset in action, then you could develop friendships with individuals who have this attachment style and learn from them.

Befriending someone secure could help you to recognise bad patterns of behaviour and adopt newer and healthier ones instead.

Friendships, where everyone has the same “insecure” attachment styles, are like the blind leading the blind.

If your partner has a terrible track record when it comes to dating, then you are most likely not the “exception” despite what your friends say (Sorry!).

Anxious Attachment

According to Medium, 20% of the population has an anxious attachment style.

The name is pretty self-explanatory, these people tend to be overly needy, anxious and lacking in self-esteem.

They also crave emotional intimacy and often require reassurance that their partner wants to be with them.

The relationship therapist, Barbara Honey, has explained that the basis of this attachment style is the lack of attention as a child.

Barbara described people who are anxious as: “Someone who’s not had quite such a secure attachment, where the parents weren’t always quite there when needed, and they will not have always paid their child as much attention as they needed.”

Anxiously attached people are often drawn to those with an avoidant attachment style because of the familiar highs and lows of their childhood.

People with the avoidant attachment style tend to put in huge amounts of effort at the start of a relationship which lures the anxiously attached in.

However, once the anxiously attached person has fallen for them (which doesn’t take long) they begin to lose interest, and the more the anxious person tries to pull them back, the more it pushes them away.

Naturally, once the anxious person finally gives up, the avoidant becomes interested again and the cycle repeats.

Avoidant Attachment

According to Medium, 25% of the population has an avoidant attachment style which is best described as a fear of intimacy.

People with this attachment style have trouble getting close to or trusting their romantic partners because they have a core belief that their needs can’t be met.

Individuals with an avoidant attachment style tend to keep themselves emotionally unavailable to protect themselves. They might feel suffocated in a relationship and therefore avoid getting into one.

Although relationships with someone who has an avoidant attachment style begin with a spark, they often end quickly.

People with a secure attachment style do not tolerate the hot and cold emotions displayed by the avoidant and therefore remove themselves from the situation without hesitation.

However, as previously mentioned, the anxious-avoidant pair tend to go in circles that ultimately ends in perpetual frustration for the anxiously attached person.

This is a result of the avoidant’s need for complete independence coming before their need for intimacy.

Psychiatrist John Bowlby explained that one of the main reasons kids became avoidant is as a result of being apart from their caregivers for long periods.

Barbara Honey noted: “He [Dr. Bowlby] noticed stages of protest, and that if a child is separated from a parent it will cry and cry, eventually it will give up.”

She continued: “It’s as if the child has made a decision that says, ‘You’re not going to be there for me, I’m going to give up on you and be independent’. If that happens, that’s the worst-case scenario.”

People with this attachment style are not bad people who are out to mess with your emotions, they are just chronically afraid of being abandoned.

Although it may seem selfish to pull the anxious person back into them when they have finally had enough, they genuinely believe at that moment that their love has reignited.

However, when the cycle repeats they become aware that they were just responding to their deep-rooted trigger of wanting the person leaving them to come back.

Disorganised Attachment

According to Medium, 5% of the population has a disorganised attachment style which is where they don’t feel deserving of love or closeness in a relationship.

A disorganised attachment style can also be referred to as fearful-avoidant attachment, which stems from intense fear, often as a result of childhood trauma, neglect, or abuse.

While a caregiver might not have been abusive toward the child, they were still not a source of safety.

Parents cause their children to have a disorganised attachment style as a result of the unresolved trauma that they project onto them.

These people experience an extreme desire to be in an intimate relationship while simultaneously fearing such relationships.

This specific juxtaposition of emotions is what differentiates this attachment style from that of the anxious or avoidant group.

The issues that come to light when someone has a disorganised attachment style are:

Lack of trust

The tendency to shut down

Sending mixed signals

Sabotaging relationships

Creating unhealthy relationship dynamics like picking fights

Choosing unsuitable partners, ie. someone abusive/ controlling.

According to The Attachment Project, those with a disorganised attachment style often suffer from other mental health issues, such as “substance abuse, depression, or borderline personality disorder.”

Their paradoxical behaviour can often hinder their ability to maintain healthy relationships.

However according to the outlet: “This attachment style can be changed with proper treatment, although the process might be challenging.”

Although you may be in a relationship with someone who has an anxious, avoidant or disorganised attachment style – that is no excuse for abuse.

If you are finding it difficult to decipher whether you’re in an abusive relationship or not, that is probably a bad sign.

Here are a few (not all) signs that the relationship you are in is unhealthy:

Walking on eggshells

Gaslighting

Lies

The slow erosion of confidence and self-esteem

Increasing self-doubt

Withdrawal from friends and family

Living a double life behind closed doors

Emotion, Verbal and/ or Physical Abuse

Lack of personal freedom

Financial control

If you feel that your relationship relates to any of the above points, you can contact the Gardaí or Women’s Aid for advice or help.

It doesn’t matter what your attachment style is, no one deserves abuse and there is help out there for you if you reach out.

Women’s Aid – National Freephone Helpline: 1800 341 900

National Freephone Helpline: 1800 341 900 Rape Crisis Centre – Freephone: 1800 77 88 88

Samaritans – Freephone: 116 123

Gardaí – Freephone: 112