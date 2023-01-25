What is ‘lucky girl syndrome’? Everything you need to know about the trending term

The term ‘Lucky girl syndrome’ has been all over our Instagram and TikTok FYPs in recent weeks.

The hashtag #luckygirlsyndrome has been viewed over 205.1million times, with many people claiming the practise has changed their life.

So, what exactly is lucky girl syndrome?

Lucky girl syndrome is like a mash-up of the law of attraction (attracting positive things into your life with positive thoughts) and the law of assumption (what you believe to be true becomes your reality).

TikTok user @hothighpriestess explained: “Lucky girl syndrome is essentially where you just believe that you’re the luckiest person ever and you become it.”

“The reason this works is because we’re using the law of assumption, which is that which you believe to be true becomes your reality.”

@tamkaur_ added: “Lucky girl syndrome is believing that you’re the luckiest girl in the world, everything that you want is already on its way to you, and the universe is literally rigged in your favour.”

“One thing that a lot of people don’t talk about when it comes to lucky girl syndrome is you have to be grateful for the things you’ve already attracted into your life.”

“Once you focus on how abundant you already are, you’ll be more confident at manifesting more things into your life.”

Irish influencer Sophie Murray spoke about lucky girl syndrome on an episode of her podcast ‘The Girly Whirly Show’ earlier this month.

She said: “The lucky girl syndrome is very simple in theory. The difficult part about it is to live by it every day, not let the negative thoughts in, and to actually believe what you’re saying.”

“The universe is on your side. You have to believe the universe has your back… Give faith into the universe.”

The best ways to practise lucky girl syndrome is by repeating daily affirmations, making vision boards of your goals, and writing a gratitude and manifestation journal.

Examples of daily affirmations you can use are:

“Everything always works out well for me”

“I am so lucky”

“My dreams are coming true”

Have you tried this new viral practise?