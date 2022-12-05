What is cuffing season and when does it start?

Cuffing season is officially upon us, but what does it actually mean?

Cuffing season refers to a period of time when single people begin looking for short term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.

This period of time usually kicks off in October, and lasts until just after Valentines Day.

According to the “cuffing season schedule”, October and November is the “tryouts” period, as you assess your roster of contenders to “cuff” (aka handcuff) yourself to for autumn/winter.

Then by mid-March, it should be time to “cancel or commit” to the relationship.

While the timings can be “subject to change based upon feelings”, the aim is to make a decision on the relationship before we cross over into ‘Hot Girl Summer’ territory – which can be explained here.

While “cuffing season” may sounds like a silly trend to some people, the idea is actually based off of human nature.

Psychologist Lisa Marie Bobby, who hosts the Love, Happiness & Success podcast, explained: “In the summer, people are flittering around like dragonflies. In the winter, at least in the Northern hemisphere, it’s cold and dark, and it can feel very lonely.”

“There’s this evolutionary pull to connect with other humans, which is often subconscious.”

She also pointed out that cuffing season isn’t just about temporary flings.

“The relationship could fizzle out come spring, but you could also genuinely fall in love and create a long-lasting relationship,” she said.

“It always takes a long time to really get to know someone. To connect and develop a relationship during a quieter time of year is to your advantage, since it can help you get to know someone on a more meaningful level.”