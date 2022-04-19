What is a ‘Hot Girl Summer’?

The days are getting longer and the weather is getting warmer, which can only mean one thing… ‘Hot Girl Summer’ is just around the corner.

The term was coined by GRAMMY award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who even released a hit song with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign in 2021 called ‘Hot Girl Summer’.

And what does ‘Hot Girl Summer’ actually mean? Meg told Root: “It’s just basically about women — and men — just being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it.”

“You definitely have to be a person that can be the life of the party, and, y’know, just a bad bitch.”

Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 17, 2019

According to Megan, you can still have a Hot Girl Summer even if you are in a committed relationship. She said: “If you are cuffed up, you can still have a hot girl summer, but you still gotta be on your bulls**t.”

Back in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion fans (also known as ‘Hotties) were asked by VICE at Wireless Festival how they would define ‘Hot Girl Summer’.

One fan explained: “It’s your attitude, it’s your aura, the energy you give off. A hot girl summer is made from living your life and enjoying it”, while another said: “To me, a hot girl summer is all about taking care of yourself, respecting yourself, having fun and doing whatever you want. Confidence is where it’s at.”

A third Hottie revealed: “A hot girl summer is about you being you. You doing your thing and not giving a f**k about what anyone thinks. It’s about trying new things and taking on a new persona that you wouldn’t usually consider. Honestly, it’s just about being your inner bad bih.”

Now that you know what a ‘Hot Girl Summer’ is, how do you prepare yourself for one?

Because HGS is all about boosting your confidence and feeling like your best self, your priority should be practising self-care on the regular.

Treat yourself to some fire new outfits, level up your skincare routine, try to exercise regularly to improve your physical and mental health, start journaling, book a holiday with your gal pals, and do things that make you feel good.

Love yourself and summer 2022 is bound to be a good one.