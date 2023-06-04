Ad
What are beige flags? The viral term explained

You’ve heard of red flags and green flags when it comes to dating, but have you ever heard of beige flags?

The term has been trending on TikTok in recent weeks, with millions of people sharing their partner’s “beige flags” on the popular platform.

While red flags are warning signs that indicate unhealthy or toxic behaviour in a relationship, and green flags indicate healthy behaviour, beige flags are for strange or unusual behaviour displayed by a loved one.

@nina.crawford16

it makes me laugh regardless #beigeflag

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

According to Urban Dictionary, a beige flag is “something that’s neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on. Something odd.”

The hashtag #BeigeFlag has been used over 432.5 million times, and the examples are hilarious.

Take a look at some of the top beige flag videos below:

@rhyleeelynnn

You dont know how many times ive been sassed by sleepy Clay #beigeflag #boyfriend #sleep #sleeptalk

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@bitchybearz

i have no words #foryourpage #peppapig #couple #boyfriend #beigeflag #beigeflags #relationship #foryou #fyp

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@bryana_ashley

I stg @✨Keana Montgomery✨ 😭😭🤣🤣 #beigeflag #trend #fyp #foryou #funny #bestfriend

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@shaynesolin

wet blanket energy 🙄 #beigeflag #sideeye #relatable #beigeflags #couple

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@cassandrapalumboo

He’s also still late eveymorning 🫠😴😵‍💫🥱🤧 #beigeflag #couple #boyfriendsbeigeflag #relationship #datingmen

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@hadar_zaid

he’s both embarassing and adorable #beigeflags #boyfriend #relationship

♬ BEST INTEREST – Tyler, The Creator

@s.arahj.ohnson

he’s cute. #beigeflag

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@bbsissi

beige queen #fyp #beigeflag #bestie @Georgia Speight

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@brontecrawley

Can’t wait to marry this man. #boyfriendbeigeflag #beigeflag #relationships #datingaman

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@colecarterr

whats my beige flag @rachel beigeflag funny boyfriend

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

@mikegotchalk

#beigeflag

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

