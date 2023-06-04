What are beige flags? The viral term explained

You’ve heard of red flags and green flags when it comes to dating, but have you ever heard of beige flags?

The term has been trending on TikTok in recent weeks, with millions of people sharing their partner’s “beige flags” on the popular platform.

While red flags are warning signs that indicate unhealthy or toxic behaviour in a relationship, and green flags indicate healthy behaviour, beige flags are for strange or unusual behaviour displayed by a loved one.

According to Urban Dictionary, a beige flag is “something that’s neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on. Something odd.”

The hashtag #BeigeFlag has been used over 432.5 million times, and the examples are hilarious.

Take a look at some of the top beige flag videos below: