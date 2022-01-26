Wellness coach shares top tips for staying focused on your 2022 goals

Many of us made new year’s resolutions going into 2022 to try become the best versions of ourselves.

As it can sometimes be difficult to stick with these goals, life and wellness coach Denise Kenny has shared her top tips for staying focused.

She said: “January brings a newfound motivation for many making it the perfect time to set out your goals for the year. We all know as the weeks go on and life takes over, many of us lose focus and motivation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Kenny Byrne (@denisekennybyrne)

“What I always say to people is it doesn’t need to be January 1st to make a positive change and sometimes that positive change doesn’t need to be huge, it can be a simple small switch.”

“Small switches add up to big changes and are often much easier to achieve than trying to do too much at once.”

Here are Denise’s top tips for switching in a better way:

Identify the Switch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Head Plan™️ (@theheadplan)

The Head Plan co-founder said: “When I speak to people about making a switch to a better way, they often don’t realise all the small simple switches that are in front of them.”

“Audit your current daily habits, for example how much time you’re spending on your phone, how you’re feeling generally day to day, and your spending habits.”

Be specific with your switch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Kenny Byrne (@denisekennybyrne)

“Then it’s time to get specific. Start small but you can’t say something like I want to drink more water. You need to have a specific plan to work out exactly when and how you’re going to do that.”

“For example, instead of just saying drink more water, say you’re going to have a one litre water bottle and filling it the night before so it’s ready to go.”

Make your switch about YOU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Kenny Byrne (@denisekennybyrne)

“Much like goal setting you can’t make this about anyone else you need to make it about you. You are more likely to create a habit when it connects with our sense of identity and values.”

Switch today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Head Plan™️ (@theheadplan)

“Don’t wait for a Monday, the first day of the month – SWITCH TODAY,” Denise said.

“You deserve to feel the positive impact these small switches will have on your life so why wait? Motivation doesn’t always come like it does on January 1st but the willingness to change is there and that’s what you need to go with.”

Commit to your switch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Kenny Byrne (@denisekennybyrne)

“You’ve more than likely heard before that it takes 21 days to create a habit, but some experts say that it can actually take between 66-254 days to create a habit.”

“Commitment is what is needed because motivation will not always be there – focus on the feeling the switch brings and stay consistent.”

Denise has teamed up with Bord Gáis Energy for their Switch to a Better Way campaign. Read more here.