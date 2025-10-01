This is why you could be feeling extra sleepy this autumn

As the Autumn Equinox rolls in, many of us begin to feel unusually tired, sluggish, and less motivated.

If you’ve noticed a shift in your energy levels lately, you’re not alone — and there’s a good reason for it.

The transition into autumn brings shorter days, less sunlight, colder temperatures, and major changes to your body’s internal clock.

But should you be looking for ways to “hack” your sleep to stay sharp and energised — or is it better to lean into the seasonal slowdown?

According to Martin Seeley, Senior Sleep Expert at MattressNextDay, the phenomenon many experience in early autumn is no coincidence.

“Staying in control of your sleep as autumn begins can be tricky,” he explains. “September is especially known for ‘weather whiplash,’ when conditions swing dramatically from warm and sunny to stormy and near-freezing in just 24 hours.”

These rapid weather fluctuations can disturb your circadian rhythm — the body’s internal 24-hour clock that governs when you feel alert and when you feel tired.

Add in earlier sunsets and cooler evenings, and your body begins to release melatonin (the sleep hormone) earlier in the day, nudging you toward rest whether you’re ready for it or not.

Interestingly, those cooler autumn temperatures may even act as a natural sedative.

After a hot summer, the mild chill of autumn can help us fall asleep faster — but it can also lead to unexpected daytime drowsiness as our bodies adjust.

Should You Hack Your Sleep?

The term “sleep hacking” has gained popularity through the broader biohacking movement — where people use data, routines, and unconventional strategies to optimise health.

In theory, sleep hacking involves increasing the quality of sleep while decreasing the quantity, allowing you to feel fully rested on fewer hours of rest.

But Martin Seeley warns that this practice can do more harm than good.

“A normal night’s sleep includes four to six 90-minute cycles of both deep (NREM) and dreaming (REM) sleep,” he says. “Skipping these cycles robs the brain of crucial repair time, reducing memory, emotional stability, and cognitive function. Long-term, it’s linked to anxiety, depression, even neurodegeneration like Alzheimer’s disease.”

Sleep hacking might seem tempting during a busy season, but the risks include:

Suppressed immune function

Higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes

Impaired hormone balance (e.g., increased cortisol/stress)

Slower physical recovery and poor coordination

In short: sacrificing sleep in the name of productivity may actually leave you performing worse, not better.

How to Safely Optimise Your Sleep This Autumn

Rather than slashing sleep time, Seeley recommends using autumn as an opportunity to support and enhance your circadian rhythm:

Stick to a Consistent Schedule: Wake up and go to bed at the same time every day — even on weekends. This keeps your internal clock steady and helps your body anticipate sleep.

Get Natural Light in the Morning: Daylight exposure early in the day helps regulate melatonin production, keeping you more alert in the morning and ready to sleep at night.

Cut Back on Evening Blue Light: Limit screen time in the hours before bed. Blue light from phones and laptops suppresses melatonin and delays sleep onset.

Create a Sleep-Friendly Environment: Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet. Use blackout curtains, white noise machines, or cooler bedding to signal that it’s time for rest.

Use Power Naps Wisely: If you’re still feeling drowsy, short naps (10–30 minutes) in the early afternoon can restore alertness without interfering with your nighttime sleep.

Prioritise Sleep Quality Over Quantity: It’s not just about the number of hours — it’s about how restorative they are. Avoid alcohol, heavy meals, or high-stress activities late at night to keep your sleep cycles intact.

Embrace the Seasonal Shift

Feeling a little slower as the days grow darker isn’t a flaw — it’s a natural biological response. Autumn invites us to rest, reset, and restore.

While it may be tempting to fight this seasonal slowdown with shortcuts or sleep hacks, the smarter (and healthier) approach is to lean into the rhythm of the season and work with your body, not against it.

After all, sleep isn’t a luxury. It’s your body’s most powerful tool for healing, thinking, and thriving — no matter the season.