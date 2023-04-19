This is the most dangerous sex position – according to a TikTok doctor

The “world’s most dangerous” sex position has been revealed.

According to TikTok doctor Dr. Karan Raj, the reverse cowgirl is responsible for a whopping 50% of penis fractures.

He explained in a now-viral video that the fractures occur when a man’s penis slips out and gets crushed by his partners pubic bone during thrusting.

The doctor also claimed the fracture can cause a man’s penis to swell up and look like an eggplant.

Dr. Raj explained that a penis is technically boneless, so a “fracture” is actually a tear in the tunica albuginea — a piece of tissue that allows the penis to become enlarged and erect.

While Raj claims reverse cowgirl is the most dangerous sex position, a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research says otherwise.

According to the study, doggy style is the position that causes the most penile fractures — accounting for 41% of all cases.