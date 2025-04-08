The most Googled dreams in Ireland and their hidden meanings

Ever wake up wondering what that bizarre dream really meant? You’re not alone.

From teeth falling out to flying through the sky, people across Ireland are turning to Google in search of answers about their most puzzling dreams.

Sleep expert Martin Seeley at MattressNextDay has analysed Google Trend Data to determine the most Googled dreams in Ireland within the past three months.

Martin presents not only the dreams with their search increase but also gives the meaning behind the dream.

Dreaming of Sex with Your Ex (9.900% Uplift)

Don’t assume that dreaming of your ex indicates that you would like to reconnect with them.

Typically, the dream implies you are holding on to some unresolved emotion.

We often experience these dreams when we feel emotionally vulnerable and wish to feel more secure.

If you are dreaming of sex with your ex, it may be time to assess the areas of your life where you feel insecure or want to protect yourself emotionally.

Night Terrors (155.28% Uplift)

Night terrors often project our deepest and darkest subconscious fears, occurring when we are experiencing significant stress or trauma.

Night terrors often signal that you’re suppressing traumatic experiences in your waking hours.

Such an uplift in the search term ‘night terrors’ reflects the extent to which everyday stressors are impacting Ireland.

To remedy night terrors, adopt mindful practices such as meditation before bed to increase melatonin (the sleep hormone) and surpass cortisol (the stress hormone).

Dream Being Unprepared (9.900% Uplift)

Experiencing a dream that shows you unprepared for an exam or presentation may signify that you hold performance anxiety in your everyday life.

This can range from imposter syndrome to feeling that you may let others down in your personal life.

This kind of dream often occurs right before a major life transition.

Dreaming of your Ex (9.900% Uplift)

Dreams about your ex typically occur years after the relationship ends, so they take us by surprise.

Dreaming of your ex can hold several meanings; however, the most common is that you miss an aspect of your past life, such as the lesser responsibility you once had, or that your mind is still processing the lessons learnt from the relationship.

Childhood Dreams (9.200% Uplift)

Perhaps surprisingly, childhood dreams reflect time management concerns and missed milestones.

If you rush daily and struggle to meet your objectives, this can spark a childhood dream.

Childhood dreams may also occur when you are experiencing a major change in circumstance, such as a house move, marriage, or new job.

This is the subconscious brain reflecting on your life so far, mirroring where you started and where you are now.