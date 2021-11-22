The Most Compatible Star Signs For Love

Ever wonder if your relationship was written in the stars?

According to astrology, there may be a perfect match for you based on your star sign.

We’ve rounded up the most compatible star signs, and explained why they make such great romantic pairings.

Take a look:

Aries and Aquarius

An Aries is spontaneous and courageous, while an Aquarius is self-reliant and optimistic.

Both signs have an adventurous nature which tends to make them a perfect match.

There is a lot of respect and passion between these two signs. The fire and air signs know how to bring out the best in each other.

Pisces and Scorpio

The intuition between a Pisces and a Scorpio is outstanding. They can almost read each other’s thoughts.

A Pisces is known for being empathetic, a perfect fit for a Scorpio who is emotional sensitivity and passionate.

Both signs crave deep emotional connections which they will find in each other. They can also relax and be secure in their relationship as they guide each other away from their weaknesses.

Virgo and Taurus

Virgos are kind and practical, while Taurus’ are dependable and hard working.

Both signs are honest, which makes them the perfect match for a long-term relationship.

They have the same values and characteristics which mean they really understand each other. They both expect their partners to put in as much effort as they do, often making them a match made in heaven.

Capricorn and Cancer

The phrase opposites attract perfectly describes this pairing.

Cancer’s can be private, intuitive and sensitive while Capricorns are realistic and persistent. These signs perfectly balance each other out.

Cancer brings out the softer side of the Capricorn, while Cancer enjoys how secure the Capricorn makes them feel. This pairing can lead to a sweet, harmonious relationship.

Leo and Sagittarius

A Leo and a Sagittarius are one of the most passionate, fiery pairings, and their chemistry is undeniable.

Sagittarius’ are attracted to Leo’s wild and playful energy, while Leos love how funny and down for a good time a Sagittarius is.

They are two of the most friendly, fun-loving, and outgoing signs in the zodiac, and they’re a couple everyone loves to be around.

Libra and Gemini

Libras and Geminis are intelligent and easy-going signs.

Both signs love socialising and hate arguing, which makes them a great match.

The Air signs enjoy being playful and flirtatious with each other, and have an undeniable chemistry.