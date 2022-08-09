The biggest dating trends of 2022

Bumble, the women-first dating app, has released the top five trends that have defined dating in 2022.

While this year has brought us the return of some much loved pre-pandemic behaviour, dating has changed a lot since 2019 – but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

According to the popular dating app, people are now taking what they learned during the pandemic and applying this positively to their dating lives.

Last year ushered in a period of ‘hardballing’ – a term for really knowing what you want after months of reflection.

Bumble’s research shows that this trend shows no sign of slowing down with more than half (59%) of people on app globally saying that they are now more upfront with partners about what they want.

But that’s not the only dating trend that’s taken over this year, as Bumble has compiled a list of five trends that have defined the dating scene in 2022.

Check them out:

Fast-Forwarding

The pandemic has defined the last two and a half years, and what you wanted at the start is likely not what you are looking for in a partner now.

For 1 in 3 (34%) people on Bumbl, the pandemic has drastically changed what they are looking for in a partner.

Globally 2 in 3 people (61%) say they are now prioritising emotional availability and 1 in 4 (23%) say they care less about appearances.

Hobby Dates

Everything from baking to starting your own business – more than half of us picked up new hobbies and skills (54%) during the pandemic.

In Ireland, some of the top interest badges on Bumble include: pubs, dogs, gigs, cooking, football and comedy, with 1 in 4 (27%) of us planning dates around our new hobbies.

This is an easy way to get back into dating post-pandemic by doing something you already love, and it’s a great way to connect over shared interests.

Consciously Single

We’ve all heard of ‘conscious uncoupling’, but 2022 has been all about finding that someone, not just anyone.

The pandemic has made half of us (53%) realise that it’s actually OK to be alone for a while.

Now more than ever, people are consciously making a decision to be single, with the majority of singletons (54%) being more mindful and intentional in how, and when, they date.

Dry Dating

We were locked down, then released and then locked down. It was a rollercoaster of wine and cocktails but for many people this has also led to new drinking habits, especially post-confinement.

In fact, 1 in 3 (34%) people are now more likely to consider going on a ‘dry date’ than they were pre-pandemic.

This is even higher amongst those who are 32 and younger, meaning GenZ are bucking the trend of first date drinks.

Power PDA

After two years of staying apart, new couples now can’t keep away from each other as power PDA has become more prevalent across Ireland.

Globally, more than 2 in 3 (68%) say that they are more open to public displays of affection post-pandemic.

However, you may not always be in agreement with your partner about public affection.

Bumble’s dating and relationships expert Dr. Caroline West suggests that you have an open conversation about your feelings of PDA to eliminate any uncomfortable conversations or encounters when with friends or in public.