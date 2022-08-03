The Best Places To Buy Sex Toys Online

Looking to treat yourself to a new sex toy? These online sex shops have a great range of products to spice up your sex life!

Whether you’re looking for vibrators or dildos, wands or straps ons, or to try out something completely new for you, we’ve rounded up our top picks of online sex toy shops to help you out.

Take a look:

Ann Summers

Ann Summers is our go-to place to shop for sexy lingerie and sex toys.

They have vibrators on offer from as little as €8, as well as a range of sex toy sets, couples toys, dildos, wands and toys specifically for men.

If you’re a student, you can get an extra 15% off your purchase using your UNiDays discount code.

Shop Ann Summers sex toys here.

Beauty Bay

If you thought Beauty Bay was just for your makeup fix, then think again!

The Irish site have an entire section dedicated to sexual wellness, which includes a range of sex toys and lubricants.

Their toys start from just €12.50, which is a great, affordable option to start exploring what works best for you.

Shop their sexual wellness section here.

Boots

Boots have a great range of sex toys from top selling brands, including Lovehoney, My Viv and So Divine.

We are obsessed with Lovehoney’s Christmas gift range, which includes a ‘Ring-A-Ding’ Love Ring Cracker and a ‘Tingle All The Way’ Bullet Vibrator Cracker.

Boots also sell condoms and lube on site if you need any extras along with your sex toy purchase.

Shop their products here.

Amazon

Amazon stock a range of sex toys from different brands at different prize points.

There’s lot’s to choose from, so do your research before picking the product that’s best for you and your needs.

Shop their sex toy range here.

Nasty Gal

Along with their fabulous clothing lines, Nasty Gal also offer a great range of sex toys and accessories.

They have everything from handcuffs to tape, paddles to vibrators, and even a sex toy advent calendar!

Check them out here.