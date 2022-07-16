The best friendship pairings – according to astrology

Ever wonder if your friendship was your bestie was written in the stars?

We’ve rounded up the best pairings for friendships according to astrology, and explained why these signs really would work together.

Take a look:

Aries and Gemini

An Aries is adventurous and energetic, and a Gemini is adaptable and witty.

These two signs are both people persons. They are energetic and easy to talk to and always being exciting energy to the table.

This pairing is rooted in trouble-making, so you’ll never have a dull moment with these two.

Taurus and Cancer

A Taurus is reliable and loving, and a Cancer is intuitive and protective.

These two are able to trust whole-heartedly and fully depend on each other, which provides a depth where a lot of other friendships may lack.

This pairing values security, and provide great support to each other through all of life’s twists and turns.

Leo and Leo

Leos are extremely confident and creative. So why wouldn’t they want someone just like them to be their best friend!

When these two come together they form a powerful bond that is extremely hard to break.

This pairing understands each other like no other, and they aren’t afraid to share their feelings and thoughts with one another.

Virgo and Pisces

A Virgo is reliable and analytical, and a Pisces is compassionate and sensitive.

The foundations of this friendship is rooted in compassion and courtesy.

This pairing loves to help one another, and they each provide support in all areas of each other’s lives.

Libra and Sagittarius

A Libra is charming and easygoing, and a Sagittarius is optimistic and honest.

This friendship is a positive energy powerhouse. With the charm of the Libra and open-mindedness of the Sagittarius, they can turn any frown upside down- including each others.

This pairing would never have a dull moment and are always down for a good time.

Scorpio and Scorpio

Scorpios are passionate and magnetic, so much so that their best pairing is someone like them!

This pairing pulls their power from their emotions. Their friendship is based on instincts.

Scorpios alone are wired to allow their partner in on a deep emotional level, forming an intense attachment and a truly unbreakable bond.

Capricorn and Aquarius

A Capricorn is disciplined and humorous, and an Aquarius is loyal and independent.

This friendship may seem unlikely, but the two work extremely well together. Their bond is one that can accomplish anything they want to, no matter what may stand in their may.

This pairing will take no BS from anyone. They have each other’s backs till the end, having a friendship truly based in reality.