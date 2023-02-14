Psychic medium Fiona Faery to dish out advice to singletons this Valentine’s Day

Psychic medium to the stars, Fiona Faery, will dish out advice to singletons this Valentine’s Day.

Fiona has attracted a large following on her Instagram page in recent years due to her no-nonsense approach to the psychic world.

To date, she has read for some of Ireland’s biggest influencers and celebrities. And with a long waiting list, Fiona is one of the most in-demand psychics in the country.

Fiona first discovered her ability to connect with loved-ones in spirit as a young child, and she has been using her gift to provide comfort and peace to others ever since.

She is best known for her insightful oracle, romance, and tarot card readings, and there is currently a two-year wait for her highly sought-after services.

If you find yourself single this Valentine’s Day, tune into Fiona’s Instagram Live at 8pm on February 14 for some helpful advice and insight – whether you’re enjoying playing the field or looking for The One.