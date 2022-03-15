People who send unsolicited ‘dick pics’ will now face jail under new law in the UK

People who send unsolicited ‘dick pics’ will now face jail under a new law in the UK.

Cyberflashing is to become a criminal offence under the government’s new Online Safety Bill, and those found guilty of the crime can face up to two years in prison.

The practice typically involves offenders sending an unwanted sexual image to people via social media or dating apps, as well as through sharing services such as Bluetooth and Airdrop.

Research by Professor Jessica Ringrose from 2020 found that 76% of girls aged 12-18 had been sent unsolicited nude images of boys or men.

Professor Penney Lewis, Criminal Law Commissioner at the Law Commission, said: “Whilst the online world offers important opportunities to share ideas and engage with one another, it has also increased the scope for abuse and harm.”

“Reports of cyberflashing are rising worryingly. This offence will close loopholes in the existing law and ensure that cyberflashing is treated as seriously as in-person flashing.”